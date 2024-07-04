Gran Saga Unveils New Official Homepage and Social Media Channels, Stepping Foot into the Global Gaming Market

The beloved anime-style MMORPG, Gran Saga, launches its new official global homepage and social media channels

SEOUL, South Korea, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gran Saga, an anime-style MMORPG, is beginning to make moves in preparation for its global launch. Released back in 2021 and created by the key developers of Seven Knights, Gran Saga found success in South Korea, Japan, and other selected countries. In particular, it found great success in Japan by becoming the most downloaded game with over 5 million pre-registered users thanks to its JRPG-like gameplay and illustration, similar to Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. Expecting this expansion to continue, many fans from other regions were keeping their eyes open for a global release of the game. Now, it looks like the fans won't have to wait too much longer. Although the exact release date of the global launch has not been released, evidence suggests that Gran Saga is gearing up to present itself worldwide.

Last week, they unveiled their new global homepage, which was only a coming-soon homepage just a few months ago. The new homepage introduces its enchanting world and offers an in-depth look at the game's rich lore, detailed characters, formidable bosses, innovative gameplay features, and much more. By exploring the homepage, players can learn about Gran Weapons, which are central to Gran Saga's captivating narrative and dynamic gameplay, taking inspiration from legendary souls of the past. It also features Gran Saga's stunning soundtrack and artwork. Working with many renowned artists such as Yoko Shimomura, a widely known composer who wrote the scores for Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy XV, Gran Saga's soundtracks blend with the game's vibrant atmosphere, deepening the immersion and drawing players further into its expansive and magical world.

To amplify excitement for its global release, Gran Saga has launched social media channels, ensuring fans worldwide stay connected and informed. The official Gran Saga Global YouTube channel has unveiled a breathtaking first trailer, showcasing the game's visuals. Meanwhile, their X and Facebook pages are beginning to buzz with activity. These platforms provide a dynamic space for fans to engage, share their enthusiasm, and become part of the growing Gran Saga community.

With its enchanting world and immersive gameplay, Gran Saga is ready to capture the hearts of global fans. If you are too eager and can't wait to dive into the world of Gran Saga, then visit the following link and listen to their soundtracks. Stay tuned and prepare to embark on your own saga in this stunning anime-style MMORPG. Don't forget to visit their new global homepage at https://www.gransaga.com and join the conversation as well as stay connected through YouTube, X, and Facebook.

