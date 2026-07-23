GranBio Reaches Settlement with Borregaard and Grants License

The companies reached a mutual agreement on a patent dispute. Borregaard has been granted a contractual license which includes GranBio's European Patent EP/NO 3089998, pertaining to sulfite-based nanocellulose production.

THOMASTON, Ga., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GranBio announced today that it has reached a mutual agreement with Borregaard, a Norwegian company that operates one of the world's most advanced and sustainable biorefineries based on wood as a raw material. The agreement is a commercial resolution of a patent dispute concerning European Patent EP/NO 3089998, "Sulfite-Based Processes for Producing Nanocellulose, and Compositions and Products Produced Therefrom".

"GranBio has built an outstanding technology portfolio since its inception," said Luiz Oliveira, CEO, GranBio USA. "The team has put a great deal of time and effort into developing breakthrough technologies to solve some of the world's most pressing challenges and we are keen to expand the licensing of our technologies as well as protect and leverage the value of our IP portfolio."

Nanocellulose is an advanced material derived from the primary structural component of lignocellulosic biomass. It offers unique, tunable properties that significantly enhance material performance with applications across a vast spectrum of industries, including packaging, composites, coatings, construction materials, personal care, sealants, adhesives, and others. It provides a renewable alternative to petroleum and mineral‑based additives and products, supporting the transition to a more sustainable, circular economy.

"GranBio's extensive nanocellulose platform is supported by more than 23 patent families with over 77 individual global patents covering production processes, compositions, and applications," said Kim Nelson, CTO, GranBio USA. "It is one of the most promising biomaterials of our time and its real-world impact has been thoroughly demonstrated. I am proud to say that we at GranBio have played a key role in the advancement of nanocellulose."

The company has developed patented, industry-leading nanocellulose formulations for convenient drop-in use in a wide variety of downstream applications.

GranBio's proprietary nanocellulose technologies are available for licensing.

For more information, please visit www.granbio.com

About GranBio

GranBio is a global bioeconomy company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced biofuels, biochemicals, and renewable biomaterials produced from biomass. The company specializes in converting agricultural and forestry residues into low-carbon products through advanced biorefinery technologies and biomass conversion processes.

Founded in 2011, the company creates, develops, demonstrates, and licenses state-of-the-art biotechnologies, with an option of EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction), in alliance with strategic partners. GranBio is recognized for its leadership in the bioeconomy field with over 400 granted and pending patents.

Media Contact

Rita Rodrigues, GranBio, 1 404-931-9109, [email protected], granbio.com

SOURCE GranBio