Grand Brook Memory Care Expands to 13 Communities with New Additions in New Braunfels, San Antonio, and Little Rock

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grand Brook Memory Care, a family-owned operator specializing exclusively in Alzheimer's and dementia care, announces the addition of three newly managed communities in New Braunfels, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; and Little Rock, Arkansas. This expansion increases Grand Brook's portfolio to 13 purpose-built memory care communities across four states, reinforcing its nearly three decades of experience providing compassionate, individualized care for families affected by memory loss.

Founded in the late 1990s, Grand Brook has established itself as a pioneer in dedicated memory care, designing communities that blend safety, comfort, and engagement. Each community is purpose-built to meet the unique needs of individuals living with Alzheimer's and dementia, featuring secure layouts, open courtyards, and enriching life engagement programs that promote well-being and dignity.

"We understand that choosing memory care is one of the most important decisions a family can make," said Anisa Anderson, Director of Marketing for Grand Brook Memory Care. "Our goal is to provide peace of mind by offering exceptional care in a loving environment that feels like family."

With its latest additions, Grand Brook now operates communities in Texas, Arkansas, Indiana, and Michigan, including locations in Allen, Carrollton, Garland, Grapevine, McKinney, New Braunfels, and San Antonio, Texas; Rogers and Little Rock, Arkansas; Fishers, Greenwood, and Zionsville, Indiana; and Wyoming, Michigan.

Grand Brook's expansion aligns with the growing national demand for high-quality, person- centered dementia care. Each community is staffed with a highly trained caregiving team, licensed nurses, and life engagement professionals who specialize in supporting residents through all stages of memory loss.

Grand Brook Memory Care is a family-owned organization with nearly 30 years of experience dedicated exclusively to Alzheimer's and dementia care. With 13 communities across four states, Grand Brook combines innovative design, expert care leadership, and a heartfelt commitment to improving the lives of residents and their families.

