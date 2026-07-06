Grand Brook Memory Care Welcomes Rogers at Promenade to Its Family of Communities

Grand Brook Memory Care is proud to announce the addition of Grand Brook Memory Care of Rogers at Promenade to its family of memory care communities. The community will now operate under the Grand Brook name, bringing the organization's specialized approach to dementia care and personalized support to even more families throughout Northwest Arkansas.

ROGERS, Ark., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

ABOUT OUR NEWEST COMMUNITY

Located just minutes from Grand Brook's existing Rogers community, Rogers at Promenade offers the same specialized memory care, meaningful engagement, and family-centered approach that families have come to know and trust from Grand Brook.

The community features 50 private and companion suites, along with thoughtfully designed spaces that promote comfort, connection, and well-being. Residents enjoy spacious gathering areas, dining venues, an activity center, a library, secure courtyards with illuminated walking paths and benches, a putting green, and a dedicated healthcare center.

At the heart of daily life is Grand Brook's Life Engagement Program, which creates personalized opportunities for residents to experience purpose, joy, and connection. Activities are tailored to each individual's interests, abilities, and life story and may include music, movement, creative expression, spiritual reflection, and social gatherings with family and friends.

"Rogers has been a special part of the Grand Brook family since 2017, and we are honored to expand our presence in Northwest Arkansas," said Chad Anderson, President of Grand Brook Memory Care. "The addition of Rogers at Promenade allows us to extend the Grand Brook approach to memory care to more families while continuing our commitment to providing exceptional care in an environment where residents are known, valued, and treated like family."

Grand Brook Memory Care is a family-owned organization dedicated exclusively to memory care. Every aspect of its communities is designed to support individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Today, Grand Brook serves families across Texas, Arkansas, Indiana, and Michigan.

The addition of Rogers at Promenade reflects Grand Brook's ongoing commitment to serving families throughout Northwest Arkansas. Rooted in compassion, Grand Brook combines personalized care, meaningful engagement, and thoughtfully designed environments to provide families with peace of mind and residents with a community where they can feel safe, supported, and at home.

For more information about Grand Brook Memory Care of Rogers at Promenade, visit grandbrook.com.

Media Contact

Anisa Anderson, Grand Brook Memory Care, 1 469-964-5727, [email protected], https://grandbrook.com/

SOURCE Grand Brook Memory Care