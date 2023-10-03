Grand Circle Cruise Line Honored in Conde Nast 2023 Readers' Choice Awards

"Excellence is our focus at all times and we're honored to be recognized by Conde Nast," said Brian FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer of Grand Circle. Tweet this

Grand Circle Cruise Line, offering the best value in river cruising, operates an award-winning fleet of privately-owned river ships throughout Europe. Travelers explore in groups of 38-45 and enjoy the family-like atmosphere while aboard Grand Circle's 86- to 162-passenger ships. Exclusive Discovery Series events take travelers into the heart of their destination's culture, providing a glimpse at its people's day-to-day lives. Local Program Directors, who accompany travelers throughout the trip and are available 24/7, foster camaraderie in the group and take pride in connecting travelers with members of the communities they visit.

Grand Circle Cruise Line itineraries feature authentic people-to-people connections and meaningful cultural interactions that bring each destination to life. Travelers enjoy the choice to personalize their experience—from arriving early to extending time abroad with trip extensions—to make the most of their vacation.

Since 2022, more than 187,000 travelers have already departed on or reserved a trip with Grand Circle -- including 59,000 travelers in 2022, 88,000 who have traveled or are planning to travel in 2023, and more than 40,000 who have reserved a 2024 departure.

Grand Circle Cruise Line was recognized among the Top 5 River Cruises by Conde Nast Traveler in 2022. Travel + Leisure named Grand Circle to its 2023 World's Best Awards for 10 Best River Cruise Lines. USA TODAY honored Grand Circle in its 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers.

More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler U.S. and UK readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector.

Grand Circle Cruise Line's award-winning fleet of privately-owned river ships traverse Europe's waterways, visiting iconic capitals and small towns. More than 800,000 travelers ages 50 and older have sailed with Grand Circle Cruise Line since 1998, including more than 225,000 solo travelers. Today, more than 50% of Grand Circle Cruise Line travelers are solo—attracted by Grand Circle's comprehensive program that includes low-cost Single Supplements on River Cruises, and free Single Supplements on all pre-and post-trip extension options.

