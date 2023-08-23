Grand Curtain Raiser Announcement: Bangalore and Delhi NCR India.

The five star edition of genomics conferences, GIC2024 (Genomics India Conference 2024) will be held at Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi NCR, from 1-3 February 2024. The annual Genomics India Conference is organized by Genotypic Technology, India's first Genomics company in collaboration with different partners every year. The 2024 conference is conducted in collaboration with Shiv Nadar Institute of Eminence, a premier multidisciplinary, student-centric research university established in 2011.

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genomics India 2024 (GIC2024) Conference at Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence.

The five star edition of genomics conferences, GIC2024 (Genomics India Conference 2024) will be held at Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi NCR, from 1-3 February 2024. The annual Genomics India Conference is organized by Genotypic Technology, India's first Genomics company in collaboration with different partners every year. The 2024 conference is conducted in collaboration with Shiv Nadar Institute of Eminence, a premier multidisciplinary, student-centric research university established in 2011.

The theme of the 2024 edition of Genomics India Conference is Advances in Genomics from AI-ML to targeted therapies. A perfect amalgam of science and ideas, GIC2024 will discuss applications of genomics across various domains ranging from Diagnostics to Agriculture, Pharma to disease surveillance and much more.

The Conference aims to bring together scientists, clinicians, and policymakers from across the world to discuss the latest advances in genomics and their implications in the field of Diagnostics, Pharma and Agriculture . GIC2024 will feature talks by a variety of speakers, including Nobel laureates, leading researchers, government officials and regulatory experts.

GIC2024, will feature its satellite workshop, NGS analytics and Genome Informatics Program, along with the conference. This data analytics program, will provide 100 registrants with practical insights into Genome Informatics and cover essential topics like NGS data QC to aliment / assembly, annotation to variant calling and interpretations and reporting.

Scientists and researchers are invited to present their research findings during the Poster session on various topics like applications of Genomics in Research and applied areas of Pharma Biopharma and Agriculture. Apart from abundant networking opportunities with other professionals in the field, GIC2024 will provide attendees with the chance to learn more about the latest advances in genomics, particularly in multi-omic studies.

Dr. Raja Mugasimangalam, CEO Genotypic Technology said "We are thrilled to organize our flagship Conference at Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence. GIC2024 is best suited to discuss the future of genomics and its implications on basic research to more advanced domains like AI, ML and multiomics."

Dr Sanjeev Galande, Dean, School of Natural Sciences, Shiv Nadar Institute of Eminence said "We are delighted to host this exciting conference in collaboration with Genotypic Technology. GIC2024 will provide a platform for discussions on the technological advances in genomics as well as novel applications towards solving complex biological problems and in agriculture and healthcare. The meeting will include special sessions on timely topics such as epigenomics and data science"

GIC Website : https://genomicsindia.co.in/

Shiv Nadar Institute of Eminence: https://snu.edu.in/home/

Genomics India Conference 2024 edition is Hosted by Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence and powered by Genotypic Technology in collaboration with Dhiti Omics, QTL Omics and IBioM.

