Grand Globee Winners Announced in the 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business

San Madan, President of Globee Awards, extends her heartfelt congratulations to the extraordinary women who have achieved the prestigious title of Grand Globee Winners. In a congratulatory statement, she emphasizes, "We celebrate not only your remarkable achievements but also your enduring commitment to excellence, setting new industry standards in the process. Each of you embodies unparalleled innovation, leadership, and tenacity, exemplifying the true spirit of business excellence. May your success be a beacon, inspiring others to reach greater heights. Here's to your continued triumphs and the enduring positive impact you bring. Well done!"

The selection process for the Grand Globee Winners involved rigorous evaluation by a panel of over 180 esteemed experts from around the globe, representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives.

The comprehensive list of esteemed judges who lent their expertise to this intricate process can be viewed here: https://globeeawards.com/women-in-business/judges/

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

Stay connected with Globee Awards through their weekly Newsletter, YouTube channel, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts to stay up to date with industry trends and upcoming events.

