Grand Globee Winners Announced in the 2023 Globee® Business Awards

The International Business Awards celebrated excellence in every facet of the business world, with participants ranging from emerging startups to seasoned corporations on a global stage. Post this

San Madan, President of the Globee Awards, expressed admiration for this year's winners, stating, "The Grand Globee winners of the 2023 Globee® Business Awards exemplify the spirit of innovation and determination that drives the world of business forward. Each winner, with their unique achievements, represents the pinnacle of excellence and dedication in their fields. It is our honor to recognize their unwavering commitment and outstanding contributions."

A panel comprising over 500 seasoned industry experts from across the globe diligently assessed each nominee. Their collective expertise ensured that only the most deserving were recognized in this prestigious category.

The comprehensive list of esteemed judges who played a crucial role in this intricate selection process can be found here: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/judges/

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

