Grand Hotel Reopens For 140th Season With Expansive Renovations

"Grand Hotel's 140th season, alongside our nation's 250th anniversary, represents a shared legacy of enduring spirit, rich history, and generations of stories that have shaped both the nation and this iconic destination," says David Jurcak, President of Grand Hotel Post this

"Grand Hotel's 140th season, alongside our nation's 250th anniversary, represents a shared legacy of enduring spirit, rich history, and generations of stories that have shaped both the nation and this iconic destination," says David Jurcak, President of Grand Hotel. "Grand Hotel has long been known as a symbol of tradition, resilience, and heritage, and this season's theme, 'A Season to Celebrate,' honors the historic anniversaries while inviting guests to come together at 'America's Summer Place' for an unforgettable experience."

NEWLY DESIGNED SUITES

Continuing its partnership with Dorothy Draper & Company, Grand Hotel completed the redesign of 20 guest rooms and five signature suites as part of a broader ten-year plan to refresh all 388 accommodations, expected to be complete by 2030. True to the hotel's legacy of individually and boldly designed interiors—where no two rooms are alike—the firm drew from archival patterns not previously used at the property, bringing a renewed sense of character and timeless style to each space.

Among the five renovated signature suites, the most iconic accommodation, the Presidential Suite, was redesigned in collaboration with the White House Historical Association to evoke the spirit of the nation's most prestigious residence. The suite's parlor now features custom designed carpeting made in Ireland by Ulster Carpets with the Eisenhower Seal, an exquisite antique crystal chandelier set against a hand-sculpted plaster ceiling medallion inspired by The Red Room at The White House, and rich, layered fabrics creating a feeling of living in the first family's private residence.

The Governor's Suite pays homage to the state of Michigan, introducing a fresh interpretation of its classic aesthetic anchored by an intricately woven custom carpet that features a larger-than-life map of the state and the surrounding Great Lakes. Blending Asian influences with traditional design elements, the suite includes Venetian marbleized upholstered walls, large antique coromandel screen, and sumptuous draperies framing the view of the Straits of Mackinac, while the adjoining guest rooms retain their distinct aesthetics with sumptuous fabrics and finely tailored bed canopies.

The Laura Bush Suite has been relocated to the West End of the hotel, where it joins the Nancy Reagan and Barbara Bush Suites. Originally designed in collaboration with Laura Bush, the suite will retain its signature palette of peach, yellows, and greens with subtle updates that preserve its gracious spirit.

The Jane Seymour Suite underwent a complete transformation with a lighter, coastal-inspired feel with blues, whites, and pearl silver tones that reflect Seymour's Malibu home and artistic sensibility. Lastly, the Somewhere in Time Suite pays homage to the beloved movie that was filmed on property with elegant details including rose colored damask upholstered walls and antique Victorian elements inspired by the guest room of Seymour's character, Elise McKenna.

"We are delighted to unveil these newly refreshed suites and guest rooms, which beautifully honor Grand Hotel's timeless aesthetic and enduring sense of charm," says Rudy Saunders, Design Director at Dorothy Draper & Company. "Designing for Grand Hotel—particularly its signature suites—is always an inspiring and rewarding experience. It is a true privilege to create vibrant, memorable spaces that can be enjoyed by generations of guests at 'America's Summer Place.'"

A REDESIGNED LOBBY LEVEL

Grand Hotel reimagined its entire ground floor lobby level and Garden Terrace, introducing a refreshed retail corridor with renovated legacy shops and thoughtful new concepts. This marks a significant next step for the hotel's brand authority, evolving in line with consumer travel behaviors and the rise in unique branded hotel products to remain an innovative leader in the hospitality retail space. With that, Grand Hotel also continues to broaden its online retail presence through Distinctly Grand, a curated collection of keepsakes and gifts featuring beloved signature items, including the iconic Frontera Rocking Chairs that line the hotel's famous porch.

New additions include the W. Stewart Woodfill's Gentleman's Clothier, a refined men's boutique inspired by the former Grand Hotel owner. The store features tailored apparel, accessories, and select offerings from Haspel, the original seersucker suit maker based in New Orleans, in addition to a curated bourbon and scotch experience. Complementing this is Revel, a contemporary women's boutique showcasing daywear, formal pieces, loungewear, and luxury accessories, further enhancing the hotel's retail landscape.

FIVE YEAR RESTORATION PROJECT

Among the most notable of the exterior enhancements completed throughout the five-year project is the restoration of the hotel's original roofline, an architectural detail that was removed in the early 1900s and has now been returned to its original look. Restoration efforts have also continued along the front façade of the property, where original wood columns and flagpoles have been carefully preserved, and woodwork along the porch and balconies has been meticulously restored and repainted, emphasizing the hotel's timeless sense of arrival.

Measuring 660 feet long, The World's Longest Front Porch overlooking the Straits of Mackinac has been completely renewed with traditional wood slat from the west end of the porch to the front doors and red-carpet steps. An homage to the original design, Grand Hotel's porch hasn't featured exposed wood since the early 1930s. In tandem, the railings and steps have undergone a comprehensive renovation, with stair flooring updated in durable Thermory wood, blending historic character with modern performance.

EXPERIENCES WORTH THE TRIP

In addition to this year's transformations, Grand Hotel celebrates 140 seasons with new and nostalgic-inspired guest experiences, including:

Lilac Festival Week - During Mackinac Island's most magical season, experience the color, fragrance and island charm of the annual, 10-day Lilac Festival from June 5-15. Experiences include an island-wide parade, live music, garden tours and celebrations honoring Mackinac's Lilac heritage. Guests will enjoy complimentary admission to the Richard & Jane Manoogian Art Museum and exclusive property tours with resident historian Bob Tagatz.

Dorothy Draper Design Weekend - Join the most influential American interior design team at Grand Hotel from September 25-27 to get an inside look into the history of the hotel's design as well as what's to come.

Cork & Fork – A celebration of female culinary talent returns for its fifth annual weekend on October 16-18. Guests will enjoy an eight-course, wine-paired tasting dinner curated by award-winning female chefs from around the country and Master Sommelier Elizabeth Schweitzer, with all programming moderated by Kim Severson, James Beard award-winner and food reporter for The New York Times.

Guests are also invited to participate in the hotel's Signature Daily Rituals, a series of cherished traditions essential to the historic hotel's experience, including the midday "Siren Salute," daily duck races at the Esther Williams Swimming Pool, Afternoon Tea service in the Parlor, having a First Dance in the Terrace Room, and more.

Images of the latest renovations can be viewed here, and general property selects here, with appropriate credit given to "Grand Hotel". Details on the renovations completed in 2025 can be found here. For more information on Grand Hotel and what to expect during its 140th season, please visit www.grandhotel.com.

ABOUT GRAND HOTEL:

An iconic and storied property with deep roots on Mackinac Island in Northern Michigan, Grand Hotel represents a beacon of historic charm and renowned hospitality, celebrating its 140th season in 2026 with newly revealed renovations. Widely known as "America's Summer Place," the hotel proudly stands as a National Historic Landmark. Home to 388 signature rooms and suites, of which no two are alike, each is artfully designed in collaboration with the esteemed Dorothy Draper & Co. Guests of Grand Hotel can indulge in a variety of culinary experiences at the hotel's multiple dining venues and immerse themselves in a vibrant calendar of weekend-long festivals, signature events and timeless traditions. Other amenities include the Woodlands Activity Center which features mini-golf, pickleball, bike rentals and more; The Jewel Golf Course—the only course in the country with a horse-drawn carriage ride between nines—legendary gardens; the Esther Williams Swimming Pool; and more. For more information, please visit www.grandhotel.com.

ABOUT DOROTHY DRAPER & COMPANY:

Founded in 1925 Dorothy Draper & Company is the oldest established continually operating design firm in the United States creating interiors, furnishings, fabrics and accessories that excite and delight. Dorothy Draper was the first to professionalize interior design and her work continues to inspire today. She is the only interior designer to have had a major museum retrospective of her work, receiving over one million visitors in 2006 at the Museum of the City of New York. From 1966 until his death in 2022 Carleton Varney was president of Dorothy Draper & Company and is considered one of the best known and most accomplished designers in the U.S. He helped shape the way we see the world through his iconic hospitality designs, including The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, WV; Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island; and The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach. In 2022 Varney's son, Sebastian Varney, became President of Dorothy Draper & Company. With projects globally and offices in New York, Palm Beach, White Sulphur Springs, and Mackinac Island, Dorothy Draper & Company celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2025.

ABOUT DAVIDSON RESORTS:

Davidson Resorts, a highly specialized operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, features some of the world's most respected and celebrated resort veterans that are deeply established in the space and truly understand the nuances of the resort market, from seasonality to recreational programming and human resources. With a focus on complex, high-touch assets, the portfolio is comprised of large-scale, seasonal properties with multiple food & beverage outlets, retail, leisure activities like golf, spa, ski, water sports and more. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and TikTok: @davidsonhospitality. #DavidsonResorts

Media Contact

C&R Public Relations, Grand Hotel, 1 8478000401, [email protected]

SOURCE Grand Hotel