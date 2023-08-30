Grand Jury Indicts Two in Massachusetts Counterfeit Coupon Case

Shoppers can easily protect themselves from coupon counterfeiters by never buying coupons. Coupon counterfeiters hurt honest consumers by making it more difficult for the industry to issue coupons and other money saving promotions. Tweet this

A Grand Jury indicted Jacqueline M. White and Crystal Lee Travis on felony criminal charges for the alleged use of counterfeit coupons. If found guilty, White faces a potential of up to 15 years in prison and Travis faces a potential of up to five years in prison. According to the indictment:

White and Travis used counterfeit coupons to steal from multiple stores.

White and Travis sold many of the stolen products on Facebook Marketplace.

White was a member of multiple social media groups dedicated to coupon fraud .

Prior to the indictment, the Coupon Information Corporation (CIC®) notified White on April 26, 2023, that she had been identified as being associated with illegal counterfeit coupon activities and stated:

"Individuals who participate in counterfeit coupon activities are subject to arrest and prosecution. The penalties can be life-changing: multiyear prison terms, probation, restitution, and other financial penalties are not unusual.

We urge you to immediately cease any counterfeit coupon related activities and to provide us with any information that could help identify additional counterfeiters…"

CIC Executive Director Bud Miller stated, "We greatly appreciate the work of Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Alex Zane, the Hingham Police and Abington Police departments, and our industry colleagues who provided support during the course of the investigation. We look forward to justice being done."

"Shoppers can easily protect themselves from coupon counterfeiters by never buying coupons. Coupon counterfeiters hurt honest consumers by making it more difficult for the industry to issue coupons and other money saving promotions."

"We are pleased that several CIC technologies supported the case, including the CIC® Suspect Coupon Checker App, and the CIC Early Warning File, both of which are available free-of-charge to retailers and law enforcement officials and help users to instantly identify counterfeit coupons known to the CIC."

Individuals and entities named in this document must be considered innocent of any wrongdoing unless proven otherwise in a court of law. See the indictment for more details.

Media Contact

Bud Miller, CPP, Coupon Information Corporation, 1 (239) 331-7280, [email protected], www.couponinformationcenter.com

Twitter

SOURCE Coupon Information Corporation