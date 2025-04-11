Grand Opening Celebration of Fresno Paris Baguette Café on April 12 as the Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Café Space

Anvar and Nikki Tulyag have recently opened their Paris Baguette café at 7945 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720

FRESNO, Calif., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 200 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with the recent bakery café opening at 7945 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 on April 12th.

On April 12th, Grand Opening events will begin at 12pm. Guests who attend will be offered a Buy One, Get One Free coupon. To learn more about this café: https://parisbaguette.com/locations/ca/fresno/7945-n-blackstone-ave/

The Fresno development is being led by franchisees Anvar and Nikki Tulyag. Nikki, once a stay-at-home mom, embarked on a fulfilling entrepreneurial journey as a multi-unit franchise owner with Baskin Robbins, where she discovered a passion for business and community engagement. Now, alongside her husband Anvar, she's expanding her business portfolio with the opening of the first Paris Baguette café in Fresno, California. The couple was drawn to the brand's inviting atmosphere and commitment to high-quality products, seeing it as a perfect fit for their growing business ventures.

"We're so excited to bring Paris Baguette to Fresno," said Nikki. "From the moment I stepped into a Paris Baguette café, I knew it was something special — the quality, the atmosphere, the passion behind every pastry. As a lifelong baker, this brand spoke to me on a personal level. We are excited to share this experience with our community and create a warm, welcoming space where people can gather, celebrate, and enjoy something delicious."

The Fresno café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 66th in the state of California. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. & Canada by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Anvar and Nikki bring this to life in their local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Anvar and Nikki will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit http://www.parisbaguette.com.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Paris Baguette