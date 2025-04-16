Grand Opening Celebration of Holmdel Paris Baguette Café on April 19 as the Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Café Space

Jackson Pan and Co. have recently opened their Paris Baguette café at 2111 NJ 35 Ste 25A, Holmdel NJ 07733

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 200 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with the recent bakery café opening at 2111 NJ 35 Ste 25A, Holmdel NJ 07733.

On April 19th, Grand Opening events will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony and special offers for guests. To learn more about the Grand Opening, visit: https://parisbaguette.com/locations/nj/holmdel/2111-nj-35/

The Holmdel development is being led by franchise group, Jackson Pan and Co. Their connection to the brand runs deep. One of the partners' wives worked at the first Paris Baguette in Queens 15 years ago, and all of them fondly remember celebrating workplace milestones with the bakery's signature cakes. Their shared history with Paris Baguette made franchising a natural next step, blending their professional backgrounds in finance with a desire to build something meaningful. Now, the tightly knitted group is excited to share the Paris Baguette experience with the Holmdel community.

"We're incredibly excited to bring Paris Baguette to Holmdel and share a brand that's meant so much to us personally," said Pan. "From the quality of the food to the warm, inviting atmosphere, Paris Baguette has always felt like home—and we can't wait to create that same experience for our community."

The Holmdel café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 24th in the state of New Jersey. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. & Canada by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Jackson and his partners bring this to life in their local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Jackson will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood."

