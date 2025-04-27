Grand Opening Celebration of Leander Paris Baguette Café on May 9 as the Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Café Space

Sushma Koritala is set to open her Paris Baguette café at 128 South Brook Dr., Suite 160, Leander, TX, 78641

LEANDER, Texas, April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 220 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café grand opening at 128 South Brook Dr., Suite 160, Leander, TX, 78641 on May 9th.

On May 9th, the Grand Opening will begin with a ribbon-cutting event at 9:30 AM, followed by face painting and balloon artists starting at 4:00 PM. Guests can enjoy a free pastry with any purchase of $25 or more. Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/share/1PU1A6jpKp/.

Franchisee Sushma Koritala is leading the Leander development. Koritala, a seasoned technology leader, is bringing Paris Baguette to Leander with a vision rooted in connection and community impact. After building a successful corporate career, she saw an opportunity to create a welcoming neighborhood café where people can gather, celebrate life's moments, and feel a sense of belonging.

Drawn to Paris Baguette's quality offerings and community-first ethos, Koritala is building more than just a bakery; she's creating a local hub for friends, families, and neighbors to come together. With plans to grow as a multi-unit operator, she sees this as just the beginning.

"I'm thrilled to bring Paris Baguette to Leander," Koritala shared. "This café is about more than cakes, pastries, and coffee; it's about creating a space where people feel seen, welcomed, and part of something meaningful."

The Leander café opening marks a milestone for the brand, making it the 14th in the state of Texas. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. & Canada by 2030 and is working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh-baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Sushma bring this to life in her local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Sushma will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in her neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit http://www.parisbaguette.com.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Paris Baguette