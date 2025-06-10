Grand Opening Celebration of Rockaway Paris Baguette Café on June 14 as the Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Café Space

Vishal Juneja is set to open his Paris Baguette café at 321 Mt Hope Ave, Rockaway, NJ.

ROCKAWAY, N.J. , June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 220 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café grand opening at 321 Mt Hope Ave, Rockaway, NJ on June 14th.

On June 14th, the Grand Opening will begin with a ribbon-cutting event with the Mayor at 9:00 AM, followed by family-friendly activities and samples for guests throughout the day.

Franchisee Vishal Juneja is leading the Rockaway development. Juneja's journey to becoming a Paris Baguette franchisee is rooted in family, tradition, and a deep desire to bring people together. After years of making cherished memories with his wife and two sons at their local Paris Baguette, Juneja saw firsthand the joy the bakery-café brought into their lives and knew he wanted to open his own café in Rockaway. While the family resides in Edison, they are deeply involved with the Rockaway community, and consider it a home away from home.

Transitioning from a successful career as a Senior Vice President in technology on Wall Street, he embraced franchising as a way to align his professional path with his personal values. With Paris Baguette, he found more than a business — he found a platform to build something meaningful.

"This opening is incredibly special to me because it's more than a bakery — it's a space built on heart, hospitality, and community," Juneja said. "I'm excited to bring that Paris Baguette magic to Rockaway and to create a place where people feel truly welcome."

The Rockaway café opening marks a milestone for the brand, making it the 25th in the state of New Jersey. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. & Canada by 2030 and is working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh-baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Vishal bring this to life in his local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Vishal will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in his neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit http://www.parisbaguette.com.

