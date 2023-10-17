GRAND OPENING for New Salvadoran Restaurant in Town 'Que Chivo Pupuseria' Offering the Best Pupusas around

Come on October 21 to taste delicious pupusas, steak, tacos and other Salvadoran made dishes

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new Pupuseria in Frederick Offering the Best Salvadoran Food Made Fresh will hold their grand opening on October 21st at 10:00am. Que Chivo is a Salvadoran Family Business that decided to let everyone try their amazing recipe. Why keep such an amazing food away/hidden. Come taste their delicious pupusas, steak, tacos and other Salvadoran made dishes.

Que Chivo Means Awesome; And Its Mission is to reach out to everyone to come out and enjoy their awesome and delicious Salvadoran food. Que Chivo strives to please with its quality and not Quantity. Que Chivo's strive is to make customers keep coming for more and have them enjoy a freshly made meal with its authentic ingredients.

About Que Chivo

Que Chivo Means Awesome. This Restaurant has always been a dream of Alex and his family. Making it come true and letting everyone know about this delicious food they have to offer is a blessing. Getting everyone to taste this AWESOME authentic fresh Salvadoran food is a pleasure. Que Chivo is here to serve the community and everyone that wants to come out to try the QUE CHIVO dishes!!

