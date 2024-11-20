Grand Opening for Premier Proposal Development Provider, Proposing True North Inc.

Empowering Federal, State, Local, and Commercial Small Business Contractors

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proposing True North Inc. is officially open for business to empower Federal, State, Local, and Commercial Small Business Contractors to help "Propose" their "True North" in capabilities to their potential customers. Proposing True North provides a range of services, including trusted Proposal and Market Research Response, Business Development and Contracting Life Cycle Training, and Custom-Built Templates.

Founder of Proposing True North, Lauren Douglas is a seasoned and award-winning Business Development and Proposal Executive who has led various strategic efforts securing key Federal and State Government contract award wins over the past decade.

Their expert team helps organizations craft winning proposals that secure key contracts and Proposing True North's comprehensive training programs empower clients to develop high-impact proposals that stand out in a competitive landscape. Lastly, their custom-built templates and branding packages bring consistency throughout proposals and work products as well as synergy across organizations, and their overall brand.

Proposing True North's expertise provides true direction to best serve the Small Business contracting community. They are excited to help Small Businesses propose their True North to their customers!

Proposing True North Inc. is a Frederick, Maryland-based company that provides Business Development Consulting and Proposal Development Support to Federal, State, and Local Small Business Contractors. For more information on Proposing True North Inc., please contact Lauren Douglas, Founder & CEO at [email protected] or visit https://proposingtruenorth.com/.

Lauren Douglas, Founder & CEO, Proposing True North Inc., 703-772-1981, [email protected], https://proposingtruenorth.com/

