Grand Opening of Bethlehem Paris Baguette Café on April 28 as the Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Café Space

Franchisee Lan Ma is set to open her Paris Baguette café at 32 West Broad St., Bethlehem PA 18018

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 220 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café opening at 32 West Broad St., Bethlehem PA 18018 on April 28th.

On May 9th, Grand Opening events will begin at 12pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony with local community leaders, as well as the building's landlord, the Dream Boyd project. Guests can enjoy free pastry and cake slice samples to celebrate the Grand Opening. To learn more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/grand-opening-celebration-beth/1390408282093926/

The Bethlehem development is being led by franchisee Lan Ma. Ma's journey to opening a Paris Baguette in Bethlehem, PA, is rooted in love for her family and a deep appreciation for community. A devoted single mother of four, Ma was inspired by her children and encouraged by her experiences with the Lehigh Valley Women of Adventures to pursue a meaningful new chapter. Recognizing a need for a neighborhood bakery café, she saw Paris Baguette as the perfect fit to bring people together over delicious food and warm conversation. As part of this journey, Ma became a published author, sharing her inspiring story and experience of becoming a Paris Baguette franchisee in Living Longevity: How to Reset Time, available here. With excitement and heart, she's proud to offer a space filled with "laughter, enjoyment and pleasure" to the Bethlehem community.

"I'm incredibly excited to bring Paris Baguette to Bethlehem and create a space where families, friends, and neighbors can come together and connect," said Ma. "This bakery café represents more than just a business for me—it's a reflection of my journey as a mother and my love for this community. I can't wait to share the joy, comfort, and sense of togetherness that Paris Baguette brings."

The Bethlehem café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 11th in the state of Pennsylvania. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. & Canada by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Lan bring this to life in her local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Lan will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in her neighborhood."

