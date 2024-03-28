Grand Opening of Breeze Salon + Spa: A Refreshing Oasis of Wellness in Downtown Delray Beach

"We are thrilled to introduce our oasis of wellness to Delray Beach. We are committed to providing our guests with an unparalleled experience that nourishes the body, mind, and spirit," says Alan Mindel, Managing Member of SAMAR Hospitality. Post this

Breeze Salon and Spa offers a diverse range of services dedicated to nurturing the body, mind, and spirit. Renowned hair stylist and beauty expert Lauren DeCosimo leads the salon team, bringing over two decades of experience and a passion for self-care. Recognized as a bridal beauty guru in New York City and the Hamptons, Lauren emphasizes the transformative power of pampering oneself for overall wellness.

Breeze Salon and Spa sets itself apart with its use of Euforacolor Micro Molecular Technology, delivering vibrant and pure colors while prioritizing hair health. Infused with natural ingredients like Aloe Vera and Jojoba Oil, EuforaColor ensures both stunning results and hair protection.

"We are thrilled to introduce our oasis of wellness to Delray Beach. We are committed to providing our guests with an unparalleled experience that nourishes the body, mind, and spirit," says Alan Mindel, Managing Member of SAMAR Hospitality. "We are confident that Breeze Salon and Spa will become a cherished destination for all who seek refuge from the stresses of modern life."

The spa experience at Breeze Salon and Spa goes beyond mere relaxation, offering a range of treatments designed to promote holistic well-being. With seasoned massage therapist Rody Marc leading the massage team, boasting 30 years of experience and a Masters in Chinese Medicine, guests can indulge in specialized massages that foster a serene healing environment.

Facials at Breeze Salon and Spa are not just about skincare; they're a journey to inner peace. The Signature Facial, featuring pumpkin and papaya enzymes, leaves skin radiant and refreshed while combating the effects of environmental stressors.

In today's fast-paced world, prioritizing self-care is essential, and Breeze Salon and Spa provides the perfect refuge from daily stresses. From soothing massages to indulgent facials, every tactile experience at Breeze Salon and Spa promotes a profound connection between mind and body, encouraging guests to unwind, de-stress, and rediscover their inner balance.

About Breeze Salon and Spa

Breeze Salon and Spa, located in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, is a premier full-service salon and day spa dedicated to providing a unique and luxurious experience for its clientele. As an exclusive Eufora Partner Salon, Breeze Salon and Spa sets itself apart by embracing the best of nature's beauty secrets through the use of USDA Certified Organic Aloe Vera in its products. Discover the perfect blend of nature, luxury, and expertise at Breeze Salon and Spa.

For more information, visit www.breezespadelray.com, contact [email protected], call 561.469.043 or come in for a consultation to our salon located at 256 SE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483.

