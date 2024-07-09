Grand Opening of BRITTO® Store at Las Olas Boulevard: In Less Than One Year World-Renowned Artist Romero Britto Unveils His Fifth Store Opening in South Florida

"I am thrilled to share my art with a wider audience, extending beyond the traditional canvas to reach wonderful communities across the U.S. and around the globe," said Romero Britto. Post this

"I am thrilled to share my art with a wider audience, extending beyond the traditional canvas to reach wonderful communities across the U.S. and around the globe," said Romero Britto.

The opening of another store, now Las Olas Boulevard, in less than one year is a mark of the fast expansion of BRITTO's unique retail experience solidifying the presence in South Florida. There are currently six other locations besides Ft. Lauderdale: Aventura Mall, Brickell City Centre, Dadeland Mall, Town Center at Boca Raton, Miami Beach (Lincoln Rd.), and MIA (Miami International Airport).

The Fort Lauderdale community is invited to join the grand opening, where attendees can meet the incredible Romero Britto in person, dive into his world of art and creativity, and experience an unforgettable day filled with lively energy and artistic inspiration. Guests will also have the unique opportunity to get their merchandise and art signed by Britto and capture photos with the artist.

"We are excited to expand our chain of BRITTO® retail stores and franchises across the globe. The opening in Las Olas Boulevard is a solidification of our presence in South Florida. Our plan is to expand to over 180 locations in the USA and more than 2,000 worldwide, delivering joy and inspiration through a unique retail experience that allows people to connect with art in their everyday lives," commented Dr. Lucas Vidal, CEO of the BRITTO® Group and Romero's business partner.

BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded in 1989 by internationally acclaimed visual artist Romero Britto, with the mission to inspire happiness, fun, love, and optimism around the world through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and relatable, fun-filled scenes.

ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO

Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit http://www.shopbritto.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and Tiktok.

ABOUT BRITTO®

BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded by the internationally renowned artist Romero Britto with the mission to inspire happiness, love and hope through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes. It blends Romero's unique art with innovative design, creativity, and quality products. The brand has collaborated with companies like Disney, Puma, Hublot, Hasbro, Mattel (Barbie), Swatch, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Apple, Coca-Cola, Wilson, Campari, Bentley, Philips, Evian, Universal Studios, Corona, Samsung, LG, Absolut Vodka and Visa amongst others. To learn more about BRITTO visit http://www.britto.com.

ABOUT LAS OLAS

The Las Olas Association promotes East Las Olas Boulevard as a Premier shopping and dining destination within the upscale community of Las Olas Isles and Fort Lauderdale Beach. We encourage civic functions, social and cultural events to benefit the Members of the Association and the neighboring community; we encourage the maintenance of high business standards and a spirit of cooperation among our members; and we compile and distribute business information to our members for their benefit. Visit https://lasolasboulevard.com/

