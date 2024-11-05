Grand Opening of BRITTO® Store at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, Georgia: A New Era for the Iconic Brand Consolidating National Expansion

"I look forward to connecting with new audiences and creating inspiration for the people of Atlanta." - Romero Britto. Post this

"I couldn't be more excited to bring my art to Atlanta and introduce my work to such a vibrant and lively community," said Romero Britto. "Phipps Plaza, with its prestigious reputation provides the perfect setting to share the joy and positivity that my art embodies. I look forward to connecting with new audiences and creating inspiration for the people of Atlanta."

In addition to the Atlanta store, BRITTO® will be opening two more locations this year: Short Hills (New Jersey) and Charlotte (North Carolina). In USA the brand has currently seven prominent locations across Florida, including Aventura Mall, Brickell City Centre, Dadeland Mall, Las Olas Boulevard, Miami Beach (Lincoln Rd.), Miami International Airport, and Town Center Boca Raton. With plans to expand to over 180 locations in the U.S. and more than 2,000 worldwide, the brand's growth trajectory shows no signs of slowing down.

Dr. Lucas Vidal, CEO of the BRITTO® Group and Britto's business partner, commented, "This new Atlanta location is a significant step in our national expansion strategy, allowing us to share Romero's inspiring vision with a broader audience. We're excited to continue growing the BRITTO® retail experience globally."

BRITTO®, established in 1989 by the internationally acclaimed visual artist Romero Britto, is dedicated to inspiring happiness, fun, love, and optimism. The brand continues to captivate and delight audiences worldwide through its vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and engaging scenes.

RSVP Now for an Unforgettable Event!

https://BrittoATLgrandopening.eventbrite.com

ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO

Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit http://www.shopbritto.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and Tiktok.

ABOUT BRITTO®

BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded by the internationally renowned artist Romero Britto with the mission to inspire happiness, love and hope through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes. It blends Romero's unique art with innovative design, creativity, and quality products. The brand has collaborated with companies like Disney, Puma, Hublot, Hasbro, Mattel (Barbie), Swatch, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Apple, Coca-Cola, Wilson, Campari, Bentley, Philips, Evian, Universal Studios, Corona, Samsung, LG, Absolut Vodka and Visa amongst others. To learn more about BRITTO visit http://www.britto.com.

ABOUT PHIPPS PLAZA

Phipps Plaza is the #1 top luxury shopping, elevated dining, and modern mixed-use destination in all of the Southeast. Located in the heart of Atlanta's Prestigious Buckhead just off of GA 400 at the intersection of Peachtree and Lenox Roads. Anchored by Sak's Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Life Time Athletic, Life Time Work, Nobu Hotel Atlanta and more than 50 market exclusive luxury brand retailers like Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Givenchy, Bottega Venetta, Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and Versace. To learn more about Phipps Plaza visit https://www.simon.com/mall/phipps-plaza

