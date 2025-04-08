Grand Opening of BRITTO® Store at The Gardens Mall: The Happy Brand Continues its National Expansion at Full Speed

"I'm beyond excited to introduce my work to the vibrant community of Palm Beach Gardens and share my message of positivity with the people of South Florida," said Romero Britto Post this

"I'm beyond excited to introduce my work to the vibrant community of Palm Beach Gardens and share my message of positivity with the people of South Florida," said Romero Britto. "The Gardens Mall is the perfect place to showcase my art in a space where creativity and joy can flourish. I'm looking forward to meeting new fans and spreading the colorful energy that defines my work."

This new store marks the latest chapter in BRITTO®'s national expansion, following the success of several stores across Florida, including Aventura Mall, Brickell City Centre, and Town Center Boca Raton. BRITTO® is expanding rapidly, with plans to open over 180 locations across the U.S. and more than 2,000 worldwide in the coming years.

"We are thrilled to introduce this vibrant new space to The Gardens Mall and to continue our expansion into new markets across the country," said Dr. Lucas Vidal, CEO of the BRITTO® Group. "Romero's artistic vision is a global phenomenon, and this store represents an exciting new chapter in sharing that vision with even more audiences."

BRITTO®, founded by renowned artist Romero Britto in 1989, is celebrated for its use of vivid color, dynamic patterns, and uplifting themes. The brand continues to inspire positivity, love, and happiness with its signature art pieces, which have captivated fans and collectors worldwide.

ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO

Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit http://www.shopbritto.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and Tiktok.

ABOUT BRITTO®

BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded by the internationally renowned artist Romero Britto with the mission to inspire happiness, love and hope through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes. It blends Romero's unique art with innovative design, creativity, and quality products. The brand has collaborated with companies like Disney, Puma, Hublot, Hasbro, Mattel (Barbie), Swatch, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Apple, Coca-Cola, Wilson, Campari, Bentley, Philips, Evian, Universal Studios, Corona, Samsung, LG, Absolut Vodka and Visa amongst others. To learn more about BRITTO visit http://www.britto.com.

ABOUT THE GARDENS MALL

The Gardens Mall is located one mile east of I-95 on PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The luxurious, 1.4-million-square-foot, super-regional shopping center features more than 150 world-class retail specialty shops and restaurants. It is anchored by Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale's, and Macy's. The Gardens Mall is owned and managed by The Forbes Company. For more information about The Gardens Mall, call (561) 775-7750 or visit the mall online at thegardensmall.com.

