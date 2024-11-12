Grand Opening of BRITTO® Store at The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey: A Mark in the Northeast Expansion for the Iconic Brand

"Our entry into the Northeast of USA at The Mall at Short Hills marks a pivotal moment for BRITTO® as we bring Romero's inspiring art to new communities." - Dr. Lucas Vidal CEO of the BRITTO® Post this

Alongside the Short Hills location, BRITTO® is expanding nationally with additional stores planned for Charlotte, North Carolina, and other major cities in 2025. With already nine stores in USA in less than two years, the strategic and fast growth reflects the global appeal of the brand's mission of bringing art and optimism to all.

"Our entry into the Northeast of USA at The Mall at Short Hills marks a pivotal moment for BRITTO® as we bring Romero's inspiring art to new communities. The positive response from our fans and collectors motivates us to keep growing the BRITTO® brand across the U.S. and worldwide." Dr. Lucas Vidal, CEO of the BRITTO® Group and Romero Britto's business partner, exclaimed.

BRITTO®, established in 1989 by the internationally acclaimed visual artist Romero Britto, is dedicated to inspiring happiness, fun, love, and optimism. The brand continues to captivate and delight audiences worldwide through its vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and engaging scenes.

https://BrittoNJgrandopening.eventbrite.com

ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO

Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit http://www.shopbritto.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and Tiktok.

ABOUT BRITTO®

BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded by the internationally renowned artist Romero Britto with the mission to inspire happiness, love and hope through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes. It blends Romero's unique art with innovative design, creativity, and quality products. The brand has collaborated with companies like Disney, Puma, Hublot, Hasbro, Mattel (Barbie), Swatch, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Apple, Coca-Cola, Wilson, Campari, Bentley, Philips, Evian, Universal Studios, Corona, Samsung, LG, Absolut Vodka and Visa amongst others. To learn more about BRITTO visit http://www.britto.com.

ABOUT THE MALL AT SHORT HILLS

The preeminent shopping destination of New Jersey, featuring 140 specialty stores and restaurants including Cartier, Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and Salvatore Ferragamo. The Mall at Short Hills is a shopping center located in the Short Hills area of Millburn, New Jersey, United States. The shopping center is located 10 miles west of Downtown Newark and Newark Airport. To learn more about The Mall at Short Hills visit https://shopshorthills.com/

