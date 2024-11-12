Grand Opening of BRITTO® Store at The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey: A Mark in the Northeast Expansion for the Iconic Brand

Romero Britto celebrates the opening of his newest BRITTO® store at The Mall at Short Hills, bringing his signature art and optimism to a brand-new audience in the Northeast.
SHORT HILLS, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Internationally acclaimed artist Romero Britto is excited to announce the grand opening of his first BRITTO® store in the Northeast, debuting on Friday, November 29th, 2024, at The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey. Located at 1200 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills, NJ 07078, this new store represents a major milestone in Britto's continued expansion across US. Short Hills, New Jersey, is strategic for BRITTO® since it is perfectly centered between Newark Airport and west of the New York City, close to Manhattan.
Just in time for the holidays, the grand opening will offer guests an immersive experience into Britto's world. This exciting event is designed to be a vibrant, happy-inspired gathering, perfect for families, art lovers, and anyone looking to add a bit of joy to their day. Local art collectors and fans alike can meet the artist, enjoy a live DJ, refreshments, and a special signing session. Opening this Northeast location in Jersey, Britto hopes to bring his positive artistic expression to the community. With plenty of photo opportunities surrounded by beautiful art and products, the grand opening promises to be an energetic kickoff to Britto's arrival in New Jersey—a celebration that brings art, community, and festivity together.
Alongside the Short Hills location, BRITTO® is expanding nationally with additional stores planned for Charlotte, North Carolina, and other major cities in 2025. With already nine stores in USA in less than two years, the strategic and fast growth reflects the global appeal of the brand's mission of bringing art and optimism to all.
"Our entry into the Northeast of USA at The Mall at Short Hills marks a pivotal moment for BRITTO® as we bring Romero's inspiring art to new communities. The positive response from our fans and collectors motivates us to keep growing the BRITTO® brand across the U.S. and worldwide." Dr. Lucas Vidal, CEO of the BRITTO® Group and Romero Britto's business partner, exclaimed.
BRITTO®, established in 1989 by the internationally acclaimed visual artist Romero Britto, is dedicated to inspiring happiness, fun, love, and optimism. The brand continues to captivate and delight audiences worldwide through its vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and engaging scenes.
ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO
Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit http://www.shopbritto.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and Tiktok.
ABOUT BRITTO®
BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded by the internationally renowned artist Romero Britto with the mission to inspire happiness, love and hope through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes. It blends Romero's unique art with innovative design, creativity, and quality products. The brand has collaborated with companies like Disney, Puma, Hublot, Hasbro, Mattel (Barbie), Swatch, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Apple, Coca-Cola, Wilson, Campari, Bentley, Philips, Evian, Universal Studios, Corona, Samsung, LG, Absolut Vodka and Visa amongst others. To learn more about BRITTO visit http://www.britto.com.
ABOUT THE MALL AT SHORT HILLS
The preeminent shopping destination of New Jersey, featuring 140 specialty stores and restaurants including Cartier, Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and Salvatore Ferragamo. The Mall at Short Hills is a shopping center located in the Short Hills area of Millburn, New Jersey, United States. The shopping center is located 10 miles west of Downtown Newark and Newark Airport. To learn more about The Mall at Short Hills visit https://shopshorthills.com/
