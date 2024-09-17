Grand Opening of BRITTO® Store at Town Center Boca Raton: Another Milestone in the Brand's Rapid Expansion

"The vibrant atmosphere of Town Center Boca Raton is the perfect setting to showcase the joy and creativity embodied in my work." said Romero Britto Post this

"I am delighted to share my art with new audiences and extend my reach to amazing communities across America and beyond," said Romero Britto. "The vibrant atmosphere of Town Center Boca Raton is the perfect setting to showcase the joy and creativity embodied in my work."

In addition to the Boca Raton store, Britto's retail footprint includes six other prominent locations: Aventura Mall, Brickell City Centre, Dadeland Mall, Las Olas Boulevard, Miami Beach (Lincoln Rd.), and Miami International Airport. The BRITTO® brand is on an impressive growth trajectory, with plans to expand to over 180 locations across the USA and more than 2,000 globally.

Dr. Lucas Vidal, CEO of BRITTO® Group and Britto's business partner, stated, "Our vision is to bring joy and inspiration to people worldwide through a unique retail experience that integrates art into their everyday lives. The opening of our Boca Raton store is a significant step toward achieving our global expansion goals."

BRITTO®, established in 1989 by the internationally acclaimed visual artist Romero Britto, is dedicated to inspiring happiness, fun, love, and optimism. The brand continues to captivate and delight audiences worldwide through its vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and engaging scenes.

ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO

Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit http://www.shopbritto.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and Tiktok.

ABOUT BRITTO®

BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded by the internationally renowned artist Romero Britto with the mission to inspire happiness, love and hope through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes. It blends Romero's unique art with innovative design, creativity, and quality products. The brand has collaborated with companies like Disney, Puma, Hublot, Hasbro, Mattel (Barbie), Swatch, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Apple, Coca-Cola, Wilson, Campari, Bentley, Philips, Evian, Universal Studios, Corona, Samsung, LG, Absolut Vodka and Visa amongst others.

To learn more about BRITTO visit http://www.britto.com.

ABOUT TOWN CENTER BOCA RATON

One of south Florida's top luxury shopping destinations, Town Center at Boca Raton features an outstanding mix of upscale and elite specialty shops along with your favorite mall stores in an indoor environment. The impressive lineup of department stores – Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Macy's and Bloomingdale's – draws shoppers throughout Palm Beach and Broward Counties. Among the 200 stores at Town Center, you will find Tiffany & Co, Louis Vuitton, Apple, Tory Burch, Gucci, Lilly Pulitzer and many more. You will also encounter a wide array of dining options, from The Capital Grille and True Food Kitchen to the Cafes at Boca. Having recently undergone an impressive, multi-million-dollar transformation, the reimagined shopping center has added numerous customer amenities and enhancements. Parking options are more than ample, including three parking decks and multiple valet stations. Conveniently located off I-95 and Glades Road, you'll find just what you need and more. From the entire team at Town Center at Boca Raton, we hope that you will visit us soon.

Visit https://www.simon.com/mall/town-center-at-boca-raton

