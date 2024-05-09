Grand Opening of Casas Immigration, Inc. in Apopka, Florida: An Immigrant Empowering Central Florida's Immigrant Community

Casas Immigration, Inc. opens a new immigration law office in Apopka, Florida, offering specialized services in family immigration, humanitarian immigration, deportation defense, and federal court appeals. Founded and led by Attorney Carla M. Casas, a Peruvian immigrant with over two decades of legal experience, the firm is dedicated to serving Central Florida's immigrant community, providing accessible legal services and informative workshops to empower individuals navigating the complex immigration system.
APOPKA, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Casas Immigration, Inc. proudly announces the grand opening of its newest immigration law office located at 1140 E. Semoran Blvd. in Apopka, Florida. The law firm specializes in family immigration, humanitarian immigration, deportation defense and federal court appeals. Founded and spearheaded by Attorney Carla M. Casas, a Peruvian immigrant with personal experience navigating the immigration system, the firm brings a wealth of legal expertise and a commitment to serving the immigrant community of Central Florida.
Ms. Casas is a 2002 graduate of the University of Florida Levin College of Law and has been a practicing attorney for over two decades. Prior to starting Casas Immigration, she worked at two large law firms in Chicago, served as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Illinois and as a federal trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Labor. Ms. Casas brings her many years of experience as a trial attorney to the practice of immigration law and takes pride in zealously advocating for her clients.
Born in Peru and having immigrated to the U.S. in 1980, Ms. Casas has a profound and personal understanding of the challenges and aspirations of immigrants. In 2014, she established Casas Immigration, Ltd. in Chicago, Illinois, and now, with the opening of the Apopka office, she fulfills her long-held vision of extending her legal services to the community that shaped her upbringing.
"We are thrilled to bring Casas Immigration to Apopka, Florida, and to provide accessible and compassionate legal services to our immigrant community," said Ms. Casas. "Having grown up as an immigrant in Central Florida, I am deeply committed to serving the diverse needs of our community and empowering immigrants to navigate the complex immigration system. I think all of my clients should have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream, just like I did."
In addition to legal representation, Casas Immigration aims to be a valuable resource for the immigrant community by offering informative workshops, including "Know Your Rights" sessions, to educate individuals about their legal rights and options.
For more information about Casas Immigration, Inc. and its services, please visit www.casasimmigration.com or connect with Attorney Carla M. Casas, Esq. on LinkedIn or via email: [email protected].
