Grand Opening of Casas Immigration, Inc. in Apopka, Florida: An Immigrant Empowering Central Florida's Immigrant Community

Born in Peru and having immigrated to the U.S. in 1980, Ms. Casas has a profound and personal understanding of the challenges and aspirations of immigrants. In 2014, she established Casas Immigration, Ltd. in Chicago, Illinois, and now, with the opening of the Apopka office, she fulfills her long-held vision of extending her legal services to the community that shaped her upbringing.

"We are thrilled to bring Casas Immigration to Apopka, Florida, and to provide accessible and compassionate legal services to our immigrant community," said Ms. Casas. "Having grown up as an immigrant in Central Florida, I am deeply committed to serving the diverse needs of our community and empowering immigrants to navigate the complex immigration system. I think all of my clients should have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream, just like I did."

In addition to legal representation, Casas Immigration aims to be a valuable resource for the immigrant community by offering informative workshops, including "Know Your Rights" sessions, to educate individuals about their legal rights and options.

For more information about Casas Immigration, Inc. and its services, please visit www.casasimmigration.com

