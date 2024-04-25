Grand Opening of Crescent at Chevy Chase Brings Together Local Officials and Community Members to Celebrate Step Forward in Housing Solutions for Montgomery County

"Buildings are brick and mortar, but what we built here is a real sense of community." Post this

"Crescent is a major project in housing for Montgomery County, which is in scarce supply here," said Congressman Jamie Raskin. "So many people love our beautiful county with its emphasis on education, diversity, community, and family that we don't have enough housing for people to live. It's a project like this that we're going to need to continue to keep building for the future."

During the ribbon-cutting, Congressman Raskin presented a declaration to Crescent on behalf of the U.S. House of Representatives, recognizing Landmark Realty for its longstanding commitment to providing housing opportunities in the Nation's Capital area. Montgomery County Councilmember Friedson also presented a declaration on behalf of the Montgomery County City Council to Crescent for promoting a vibrant community that prioritizes transit-oriented housing with special appreciation for supporting local businesses and enhancing the lives of Montgomery County residents. The certificate also included an official citation from Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

"Today, we are standing in what is one of the most vibrant parts of Montgomery County that is decades in the making," said Councilmember Andrew Friedson. "The Bindeman family business isn't real estate, it's community engagement. Thank you for building on from generation to generation to build community and to provide housing for residents who need it."

The grand-opening of the Crescent is a full-circle moment for Landmark Realty, dating back nearly 50 years when the site was first purchased by the Bindeman family in the 1970s.

"I strive every day to honor the vision and hard work of past generations, and I am grateful for the opportunity to make them proud," said Rob Bindeman, President of Landmark Realty. "Buildings are brick and mortar, but what we built here is a real sense of community."

It is this commitment to family and community that keeps Landmark Realty residents coming back to live in its properties.

"I used to live here back when it was called Newdale, so I was excited that this place was rebuilt into an amazing community," said Crescent resident Eric Halo. "I had to come back. I love it here – the location, the staff, all the amenities. It's just perfect."

Crescent offers modern, renovated living with amenities including golf course views, an indoor-outdoor fitness center, rooftop lounge, and a community garden. Over 40% of the apartments have already been leased since applications opened 10 weeks ago.

Crescent at Chevy Chase was designed by Jon Eisen of The Eisen Group and built by Eichberg Construction with Jeff Parana of Potomac Development Group serving as Project Development Manager. Jennifer Farris of Bandura Design led the interior design. Financing was provided by EagleBank.

For more information on the Crescent at Chevy Chase, please visit: https://crescentatchevychase.com/.

About Landmark Realty Inc.

Landmark Realty is a property management and development company of over 60 years and four generations of the Bindeman Family serving apartment renters in Washington, D.C. and Montgomery County, MD. The redevelopment of Newdale Mews Apartments into Crescent at Chevy Chase has been a 15-year long endeavor led by Company President Rob Bindeman. The new community sits on the threshold of a booming Chevy Chase Lake area anchored by the much-anticipated Purple Line, Amazon Fresh and other new retail.

