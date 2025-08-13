Grand Opening of East Plano Paris Baguette Café on August 14 as the Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Café Space

Waleed Liaqat set to open his Paris Baguette café at 1201 East Parker Road, Suite 100, Plano, TX 75074

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in North America. With over 245 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with the upcoming bakery café Grand Opening at 1201 East Parker Road, Suite 100, Plano, TX 75074 on August 14th.

On August 14th, Grand Opening events will begin with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony with the local chamber at 1:30pm, followed by Grand Opening events including face painting and live music. To learn more about the East Plano café, visit: https://parisbaguette.com/locations/tx/plano/1201-e-parker-road-suite-100/

The East Plano development is being led by franchisee Waleed Liaqat. After years climbing the ranks in the pharmaceutical world and building a career in strategic consulting, Liaqat was ready to pivot into something of his own. He knew he wanted a brand with heart, atmosphere, and the potential to scale — and he found it, unexpectedly, inside a Paris Baguette café. One visit turned into deep research and before long, he and his business partner secured the rights to open in East Plano. Now, with his first bakery-café set to open this month, Liaqat is introducing Paris Baguette's signature charm to the vibrant and diverse community.

"From the moment I walked into Paris Baguette, I knew it was something special — the atmosphere, the quality, the way people connected to the brand," said Liaqat. "It's incredibly exciting to now be opening our first location in East Plano. We're proud to bring this unique bakery-café experience to a vibrant, diverse community that truly deserves it, and we're just getting started."

The East Plano café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 17th in the state of Texas. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. & Canada by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Waleed bring this to life in his local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Waleed will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in his neighborhood."

