Grand Opening of Etobicoke Paris Baguette Café on August 16 as the Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Café Space

Paris Baguette Etobicoke team set to open their Paris Baguette café at 171 N. Queen St., Unit G2, Etobicoke, ON

ETOBICOKE, ON, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in North America. With over 250 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café opening at 171 N. Queen St., Unit G2, Etobicoke, ON on August 16th.

On August 16th, Grand Opening events will begin with a Ribbon Cutting event at 10:30am, followed by a free small coffee with a purchase. To learn more about the Etobicoke café, visit: https://parisbaguette.ca/locations/on/etobicoke/171-north-queen-street/

The 5,000-square-foot location offers an elevated experience far beyond the brand's typical footprint — and it's all by design.

Located at 171 North Queen Street, the cafe sits adjacent to Sherway Gardens, one of Canada's busiest shopping centers, and is surrounded by a dynamic mix of luxury homes, high-rise condos, and office parks. With 101 seats, a fully private 40-seat community room, and a liquor license, the space is built to serve a variety of guests — from stroller parents and brunch-goers to the business lunch crowd and evening socializers.

The Etobicoke café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 8th in Ontario. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. & Canada by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see the Etobicoke team bring this to life in their local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know the Etobicoke team will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit http://www.parisbaguette.com.

