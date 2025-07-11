Grand Opening of Flower Mound Paris Baguette Café on July 11 as the Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Café Space

Longtime friends and business partners set to open their Paris Baguette café at 2000 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75022

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in North America. With over 225 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café opening at 2000 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75022 on July 11th.

The Flower Mound development is being led by franchisees Anusha Jonnala, Swapna Varala and Chaitali Tripathi. Blending backgrounds in technology, health care, and hospitality, three longtime friends have come together to open a Paris Baguette café in Flower Mound. For the trio, this isn't just a business venture, it's the convergence of their diverse career paths into a shared mission: to build a warm, community-rooted space that reflects their values of quality, service, and connection.

"We're incredibly excited to bring Paris Baguette to Flower Mound," said Jonnala, co-owner of the new café. "This community means so much to us, and we wanted to create a space where people can slow down, connect, and enjoy high-quality food in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Paris Baguette's focus on craftsmanship and hospitality aligns perfectly with our vision, and we can't wait to share it with our neighbors."

The Flower Mound café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 15th in the state of Texas. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. & Canada by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Anusha, Swapna and Chaitali bring this to life in their local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Anusha, Swapna and Chaitali will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood."

