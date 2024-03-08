Grand opening of New Face Chicago MedSpa in River North Chicago enhances patient care

It's all about harmonizing/balancing the teeth and the face for optimum patient care by adding facial aesthetic services. Post this

MICRONEEDLING, CHEMICAL PEELS, CUSTOM FACIALS, MEDICAL GRADE SKIN CARE &IV THERAPY

The team for New Face Chicago MedSpa includes Dr. Irfan Atcha and the Aesthetic team ( Nurse practitioner, injector, Esthetician & a Aesthetic director). "At New Face Chicago having a Medical Director and collaboration with a skin care specialist such as a board certified aesthetic dermatologist elevates the standard the care for our patients/clients" says Atcha.

New Face Chicago MedSpa is open 6 days a week including Saturdays and has convenient evening hours as well! Patients can book via online, phone, via social media portals such as Instagram and Facebook. Also, a newteethnewface mobileApp via repeat MD has been launched for patients/clients to book services and packages at the comfort of their own home on their mobile devices. By using the mobile App patients/clients can earn rewards and points toward their purchase of services and for referrals. Other patient friendly payment options such as care-credit, cherry and affirm makes it easier for patients/clients to pay for the services they want and need.

New Teeth Chicago Dental and Dr. Irfan Atcha have been operating for over 25 years. Dr. Atcha has extensive background, training and experience in dental implant surgery, Intravenous anesthesia and pain management, cosmetic dentistry, injectables (Botox/fillers), PDO threads & Opus plasma skin resurfacing. "With the launch of New Face Chicago Medspa we will be helping a lot of our existing patients and also the community of River North and the Chicagoland area" Mentions Dr. Atcha

