Grand Opening of Paris Baguette Germantown on December 14th as the Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Cafe Franchise Space

Brothers John and Michael Canterino, set to open their first bakery café at 21040 Frederick Rd. Ste G, Germantown MD 20876.

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 200 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café opening at 21040 Frederick Rd. Ste G, Germantown MD 20876 on December 14th.

Learn more about Grand Opening events at: https://www.facebook.com/share/1BkRZm4rrW/

The Germantown development is being led by franchisees John and Michael Canterino. The brothers are experienced entrepreneurs with backgrounds in law and business, and are excited to bring Paris Baguette to the D.C. Metro and Baltimore area. With the first of four locations opening in Germantown, Maryland, the pair is looking forward to sustainable growth by bringing Paris Baguette's unique model to the region while making a meaningful local impact.

"We're incredibly excited to bring Paris Baguette to the Germantown community, a place we've both grown up near and have always been passionate about serving," said John. "Opening this café with my brother Michael, alongside our experienced team, is a dream come true. We're not just bringing fresh & delicious pastries, cakes and artisan coffee beverages to the area – we're also committed to giving back and creating a space where the community can gather, connect, and enjoy high-quality baked goods together."

The Germantown café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 2nd in the state of Maryland. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see John and Michael bring this to life in their local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know John and Michael will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood."

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit http://www.parisbaguette.com.

