Grand Opening of Paris Baguette Glen Ellyn on December 12th, Marking 200th Café in North America

Max Cangelosi, a multi-unit franchisee with the French-inspired bakery café franchise, will celebrate the milestone at 549 Roosevelt Rd in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 200 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. As they celebrate both the 200-café milestone and their entry into the Glen Ellyn neighborhood in Illinois, Paris Baguette is hosting a grand opening at 549 Roosevelt Rd. on December 12th.

A ribbon cutting ceremony with the Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce will take place on Thursday, December 12th at 12 p.m. Attendees can enjoy free samples, a complimentary pastry with any purchase, and more. To learn more about Grand Opening events, visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/18JCGVMf65/

Development in the Chicago area is being led by franchisee Max Cangelosi. Cangelosi, a former telecom executive, began franchising in 2005 and now operates multiple locations under the Sport Clips and Style Encore brand. Paris Baguette's unique product offering and strong franchisee support was a natural addition into Cangelosi's franchise portfolio.

"I've always gravitated towards franchise systems that put the guest experience front and center," Cangelosi said. "Paris Baguette's attention to detail in the product, training programs, and the layout of the cafés are all very real examples of putting the guest first. In fact, my first experience with Paris Baguette was a cake that I purchased for my daughter's high school dance competition. Their feedback was really positive and just another indicator that Paris Baguette was the right fit for me. I'm excited to introduce the Glen Ellyn community to the same neighborhood bakery café experience that brought my own family so much joy."

Cangelosi's first café in Glen Ellyn is just the beginning of his growth with Paris Baguette as he plans to develop an additional three cafés in the larger Chicagoland market.

The Glen Ellyn neighborhood is especially dear to him as he met his wife, Christine, in a downtown bagel shop when they were both teenagers. Now, nearly 30 years and three wonderful children later, the Cangelosi family maintains a deep connection to Glen Ellyn through close family and friends and are excited to give back to the community where it all started.

"We love the Glen Ellyn community and are invested in helping those in need. We are excited to partner with the Glen House Food Pantry in Glen Ellyn to donate all leftover pastries," said Cangelosi.

The Glen Ellyn café opening represents multiple major milestones for Paris Baguette, including the first café in Glen Ellyn proper, the eighth in the state of Illinois, and the 200th in the U.S. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to hit the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. by 2030 and is working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors and sparking joy through connections over freshly baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"It is our mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and celebrating the 200-café milestone alongside Max is a lovely time for us all," said Darren Tipton, CEO of Paris Baguette. "I'm overjoyed to see Paris Baguette growing into new communities. In our cafés we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you,' and we are proud to support Max in bringing this approach to the neighborhood he and his family hold so dear."

