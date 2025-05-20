Grand Opening of the New National Council on Weights and Measures Headquarters

This new facility will ensure that NCWM can provide timely NTEP evaluations for manufacturers so they can get their products into the marketplace. Post this

A key point of interest is the new NTEP laboratory, which features specialized equipment to evaluate and certify that weighing instruments are designed and perform in conformance with the national standards. NTEP certification, as required by the states, means that this new laboratory will serve a customer base of manufacturers worldwide seeking access to the U.S. market.

"This new facility will ensure that NCWM can provide timely NTEP evaluations for manufacturers so they can get their products into the marketplace," said Executive Director Don Onwiler. "NTEP protects those manufacturers from unfair competition, and end users and their customers from faulty quantity determinations."

NCWM is a non-profit organization of over 2,000 members that develops model standards for weights and measures in commerce. That is accomplished through collaboration between industry and regulators. The National Institute of Standards and Technology publishes those standards in NIST Handbooks 44, 130, and 133 for voluntary adoption by the states, territories, the District of Columbia and the Navajo Nation.

The stated mission of the National Council on Weights and Measures is "Ensuring Equity and Uniform Standards in a Changing Marketplace." The NCWM has set the United States standards for weights and measures in commerce since 1905.

