Grand Opening of the New National Council on Weights and Measures Headquarters

LINCOLN, Neb., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Council on Weights and Measures (NCWM) is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new 6,000-square-foot headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska. The facility also houses NCWM's new laboratory for the National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP) for weighing devices used in commerce.
The event will take place on June 18, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at 9011 S. 83rd St. in Lincoln. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 2:00, and will be presented by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, with guests including members of the NCWM Board of Directors.
A key point of interest is the new NTEP laboratory, which features specialized equipment to evaluate and certify that weighing instruments are designed and perform in conformance with the national standards. NTEP certification, as required by the states, means that this new laboratory will serve a customer base of manufacturers worldwide seeking access to the U.S. market.
"This new facility will ensure that NCWM can provide timely NTEP evaluations for manufacturers so they can get their products into the marketplace," said Executive Director Don Onwiler. "NTEP protects those manufacturers from unfair competition, and end users and their customers from faulty quantity determinations."
NCWM is a non-profit organization of over 2,000 members that develops model standards for weights and measures in commerce. That is accomplished through collaboration between industry and regulators. The National Institute of Standards and Technology publishes those standards in NIST Handbooks 44, 130, and 133 for voluntary adoption by the states, territories, the District of Columbia and the Navajo Nation.
The stated mission of the National Council on Weights and Measures is "Ensuring Equity and Uniform Standards in a Changing Marketplace." The NCWM has set the United States standards for weights and measures in commerce since 1905.
Don Onwiler, National Council on Weights and Measures, 1 402-434-4880, [email protected], www.ncwm.com
