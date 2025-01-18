Grand Opening of Woodlands Paris Baguette Café on January 18th as the Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Café Space

Seasoned restaurateurs set to open their first Paris Baguette café at 2501 Research Forest Dr C, The Woodlands, TX 77381

WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 200 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café opening at 2501 Research Forest Dr C, The Woodlands, TX 77381 on January 18th.

This Woodlands development is being led by franchisees Jorge Molina and Armando Cordova. The financial strength of the Molina family represented the first step in bringing this project to life in The Woodlands, but it wasn't until finding the ideal partner and the perfect business that the plan truly took shape.

"I always knew I wanted to start a business that would integrate organically into the community my family and I are part of. We spent several months searching for options that could be profitable, while aligning with the ideals we pursue, and Paris Baguette became a clear choice for us," said Molina. "After some time, and with the trust I have in this community, I decided to inject 100% of the capital needed for a business. That's where my business partner, Armando Cordova, stepped in, bringing a rich background in the restaurant industry, and has been instrumental to this journey as we build this dream. Today, I am happy to see it come to life. We are ready to learn and grow Paris Baguette in The Woodlands, with more vision for growth on the horizon."

After growing up in Mexico City and moving to the U.S. 11 years ago, Armando Cordova paved a career for himself in the restaurant industry. It was this restaurant industry experience that caused him to notice an opportunity in his local market of Woodlands, Texas. He saw that there were very few bakeries in the area, which created an excellent opportunity for a new business venture with Paris Baguette. Alongside his partner Jorge Molina, Cordova is now looking forward to opening his own Paris Baguette location.

"After working in restaurants for over a decade, I realized that I very much enjoy hospitality, and when I discovered what Paris Baguette had to offer, I immediately connected with the bakery café concept and the neighborhood focus the brand cultivates," said Cordova. "There really isn't a bakery café like Paris Baguette in the Woodlands community, and we are excited to introduce everyone to the delicious and high quality menu that Paris Baguette offers."

The Woodlands café opening is a milestone for the brand, as it is the first Paris Baguette to open in Woodlands proper, and the 12th in the state of Texas. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. & Canada by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Armando and Jorge bring this to life in their local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Armando and Jorge will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit http://www.parisbaguette.com.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

