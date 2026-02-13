Grand Pointe Marina Adds Alumacraft and Premier Pontoons for 2026

"Now is a great time to shop for a new boat for the 2026 season," Chris said. "Drop into the location near you and let's find the best boat for you and your family." — Chris Stevens, General Manager, Grand Pointe Marina Post this

Alumacraft is a brand known for rugged aluminum construction and dependable on-water performance. From shallow-water exploration to full-day fishing trips, Alumacraft's lineup provides exceptional versatility across lakes, rivers, and inshore environments. The company offers tough aluminum jon boats, fast-tracking aluminum bass boats, and family-ready fish and ski boats.

Premier Pontoon Boats, a leading name in luxury, performance, and innovation on the water, are designed for effortless cruising, family adventures, and refined comfort. Premier Pontoons set the standard for premium craftsmanship. Customers can use these boats as a versatile fishing pontoon boat, a high-performance model for weekend trips, or a feature-rich layout perfect for entertaining.

Customers will be able to view these boats and learn more details at any of Grand Pointe Marina's three Detroit-area locations: in Dimondale, near Lansing, and in Harrison Township and Sterling Heights.

For more than 50 years, the family-owned Grand Pointe Marina has grown from a local favorite into a regional resource for boaters and their families. A recipient of the coveted Top 100 Dealer recognition, Grand Pointe Marina has built its reputation with excellent customer service, quality products and services, and a deep understanding of pleasure boating in the greater Detroit area. We know boating in this area, because we love boating here too!

In addition to the two new brands added to the company's lineup, Grand Pointe Marine offers new boats by NX Boats, Kingfisher, Solara, Cutwater, Sea Pro, Mako. Tahoe, Regency, Nitro, Sun Tracker, Ranger, Yamaha and Tracker. In addition to new boats, Grand Pointe Marine also maintains an active brokerage of used boats and can put any customer into a boat that fits their needs and budget.

For more information, call the Lansing marina at (517) 646-6733; the Harrison Township marina at (586) 267-5090, and the Sterling Heights marina at (586) 331-3155.

Media Contact

Chris Stevens, Grand Pointe Marina, 1 5176466733, [email protected], https://grandpointemarina.com/

SOURCE Grand Pointe Marina