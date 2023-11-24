Grand Prix Racing Night 2023. The Hottest Night Of The F1 Week

Recently, the highly influential and "who's who" turned up the volume in Mexico City at the 7th annual GRAND PRIX RACING NIGHT hosted by Ocean Blue World and Articulos JA. The iconic off-track celebration made for yet another unparalleled party experience kicking off the official Mexico City Grand Prix. Held at the MUPE Museo del Perfume, the action-packed evening had more than 500 high profilers stepping out in their finest for THE HOTTEST NIGHT OF THE F1 WEEK.

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently, the highly influential and "who's who" turned up the volume in Mexico City at the 7th annual GRAND PRIX RACING NIGHT hosted by Ocean Blue World and Articulos JA. The iconic off-track celebration made for yet another unparalleled party experience kicking off the official Mexico City Grand Prix. Held at the MUPE Museo del Perfume, the action-packed evening had more than 500 high profilers stepping out in their finest for THE HOTTEST NIGHT OF THE F1 WEEK.