Grand Prix Racing Night 2023. The Hottest Night Of The F1 Week

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently, the highly influential and "who's who" turned up the volume in Mexico City at the 7th annual GRAND PRIX RACING NIGHT hosted by Ocean Blue World and Articulos JA. The iconic off-track celebration made for yet another unparalleled party experience kicking off the official Mexico City Grand Prix. Held at the MUPE Museo del Perfume, the action-packed evening had more than 500 high profilers stepping out in their finest for THE HOTTEST NIGHT OF THE F1 WEEK.
The glitzy spectacle had guests flowing in for several hours with a seemingly endless stream of unique experiences. Spotted: Formula 1 pilot Regina Sirvent, along with A-listers including Paulina Madrazo, Malillany Marín, Andrea Leal Chica, Elaine Enyalle, Mohammed Al Kuwari, Isabel Moctezuma, Gustavo Slovik and swimsuit and lingerie model Carlota EnseQat. Featuring a sexy MENCHACA car on display, an epic live DRAGARET show, a pit stop crew, and VIP experiences by DOM PERIGNON, SAN GREGORIO POLANCO, CINCO JOTAS and REMY COINTREAU, the racing adrenaline was celebrated in true style. Excitement was found at every turn with guests indulging in the most unforgettable experiences alongside top brands including ENGEL & V6LKERS SNELL REAL ESTATE, LA DATCHA, FERRARI MEXICO, DIA GALERIA, YURUETA, LUIGI BOSCA, CERVECERIA ALLENDE, FRATERNITY SPIRITS, LA CABRERA, LA OSTRA, CHILCUAGUE and more. The supercharged event attracted popular media coverage from the likes of QuiIn Magazine, Caras, Club Reforma, Aldea Financiera, NMAS Televisa, NaciSn Deportes, RSVP, Ocean Blue Productions and more — WATCH THE #BEHINDTHESCENES VIDEO COVERAGE AND VIEW PHOTO ALBUM. What's more, for the first time ever, the exclusive AFTER PARTY continued full throttle into the early hours, adding a little edge and tantalizing the senses with an Ice Luge experience.
In the name of fast cars, Ocean Blue's signature experiences sprinkled racing elegance throughout the evening with a walk-in cover booth featuring their 33rd edition and an immersive neon box photo experience. "This year's GP Racing Night unveiled, yet another, cant miss event for racing enthusiasts. Ocean Blue World proudly left its signature mark as the destination of choice for the start of a fuel-blistering week," states Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner and CEO of Ocean Blue World and Engel & VVlkers Snell Real Estate.
DON'T MISS GP RACING NIGHT 2024. Ocean Blue World would like to especially thank all their sponsors.
