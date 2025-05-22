Grand Prize Winner Named in April 2025 Christians Writers Awards Writing Contest

Xulon Press is excited to announce the Grand Prize Winner of our Christian Writers Awards Writing Contest.
MAITLAND, Fla., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Antionette Duck
Frozen
Xulon Press would like to extend a big thank you and congratulations to every talented author that participated in the Christian Writers Awards Writing Contest. Xulon Press invites all faith-based writers to keep an eye out for upcoming contests where you will have the opportunity to win some exciting marketing opportunities for your award-winning book from Xulon Press!
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.
Media Contact
Xulon Press, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected], https://www.xulonpress.com/writing_contest/page/home
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article