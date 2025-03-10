Grand Prize Winner Named in January 2025 Christian Writer's Awards

Xulon Press is excited to announce the Grand Prize Winner of our Christian Writer's Awards!

MAITLAND, Fla., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Denise E. Johnson

Awe God, Seeing God in the Everyday Moments

In Awe God, Denise Johnson draws you into moments when God's love and goodness is revealed in our daily lives. Often, we aren't even aware that He's working in the details until we look back and realize the only explanation is: "Awe, that had to be God."

Awe God is 100 short stories filled with inspiration and hope. It can be read as a devotional, savoring a few pages at a time. Others have found it hard to put down, drawn into the intimate stories of God's faithfulness and hope-filled messages.

The stories are timely and appropriate for all ages, creating an opportunity for conversations with children and adults about God's active presence in our daily lives.

Awe God, Seeing God in the Everyday Moments is available on Amazon: Kindle and paperback available, with audio version available soon

Xulon Press would like to extend a big thank you and congratulations to every talented author that participated in the Christian Writer's Awards. Xulon Press invites all faith-based writers to keep an eye out for upcoming contests where you will have the opportunity to win some exciting marketing opportunities for your award-winning book! from Xulon Press.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest xulonpress.com [Christian self-publisher __title__ ], with more than 20,000 titles published to date.

Media Contact

