Grand Prize Winner Named in The Christian Author Awards

After my sister's passing in 1997, I struggled to find something good from losing her…. It took over 20 years and retrospection to realize that, in fact, God did help me turn my grief into good, and it was called therapy dogs Tweet this

In an effort to deal with her own grief after losing her sister to colon cancer, Scoates discovered the amazing impact of therapy dogs. As a medical professional, she didn't believe it was enough to keep this knowledge to herself, but she began to share it with others in a variety of ways. In this book, she shares the benefits she has both experienced and observed, as well as the training and disposition necessary for the dogs themselves.

A registered nurse with a masters' degree, Gail Scoates established a hospital-based therapy dog program and has published several healthcare articles. Scoates lives with her photographer husband and her third therapy dog in Wisconsin. She still works part-time in health and wellness, trains and evaluates therapy dogs, likes to travel, garden, and tell others about therapy dogs.

