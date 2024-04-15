Grand Prize Winner Named in The Christian Author Awards Fall 2023

Xulon Press is excited to announce the Grand Prize Winner of The Christian Author Awards Fall 2023

MAITLAND, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Sherry Crandell has won Xulon Press' latest author contest with her entry, Tangled Ties - Michelli Family Ties ($16, paperback, 978-0-9999003-4-5).

Franco and Emily have fallen in love, but there are many questions that must be answered before they can hope to be together. Emily took a leap of faith, moving to Texas to be closer to him, but she has been hurt by previous relationships that ended in heartbreak and she believes that there is little hope for her to find God's perfect mate. At the same time, Franco is bound by a secret agreement he made three years before at his family's cabin, and he is torn between his loyalty to his promise and his newfound faith in God. The Michelli cabin certainly holds secrets, but their impact has yet to be seen.

"My inspiration comes from Holy Spirit, and I mean that seriously. Writing a good book is hard work and very time consuming. But after having a few dreams about characters in a big family and the story they had to tell, it became hard to resist taking a chance," said Crandell.

Sherry Crandell is an author, wife and mother. Her hope is that her books will bring characters and their story alive for her readers. In addition to writing, she enjoys studying how God communicates through dreams and has taken classes on this topic. Crandell and her husband have been married for 35 years and share three children.

Xulon Press would like to extend a big thank you and congratulations to every talented author that participated in The Christian Author Awards. Xulon Press invites all faith-based writers to keep an eye out for upcoming contests where you will have the opportunity to win some exciting marketing opportunities for your award-winning book! from Xulon Press.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.

Media Contact

Xulon Press, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected], https://www.xulonpress.com/christian-writers-award/index.php

SOURCE Salem Author Services