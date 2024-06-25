Grand Rapids Community College earns reaffirmation of accreditation

"We are proud to be reaffirmed of our accreditation," said GRCC President Charles W. Lepper, Ph.D. "This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff and students in maintaining the highest standards of academic quality and integrity." Post this

Accreditation by the HLC affirms GRCC's academic programs meet rigorous standards and students receive a valuable education that prepares them for success in their chosen fields.

"For more than 100 years, GRCC has proudly held a higher education quality assurance accreditation," stated GRCC Board of Trustees Chair Brandy Lovelady Mitchell, Ed.S. "Receiving reaffirmation of our accreditation acknowledges our institution's long-standing commitment to providing an accessible, affordable and high quality education that leads to high-demand opportunities and deepened joy for our graduates."

GRCC was established in 1914 – Michigan's first community college – and is focused on making college education accessible and affordable. Classes are scheduled in person and online, on weekdays, evenings and Saturdays at locations throughout Kent and Ottawa counties. We offer traditional liberal arts and occupational career pathways, adult education courses, and skilled training courses and apprenticeships.

