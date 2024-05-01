Grand Rapids Community College selects Sheila Jones as new provost

"Dr. Jones has been a distinguished leader throughout her time at GRCC," stated Dr. Charles Lepper, GRCC president. "She spearheaded our accreditation reaffirmation process with the Higher Learning Commission and is steering the college's 2023-2028 strategic plan." Post this

"Dr. Jones has been a distinguished leader throughout her time at GRCC," stated Dr. Charles Lepper, GRCC president. "She spearheaded our accreditation reaffirmation process with the Higher Learning Commission and is steering the college's 2023-2028 strategic plan."

Prior to joining GRCC, she served as the District Director of the Robert "Bob" Elmore Honors College at Broward College (FL) where she was also an Associate Professor of History. Jones holds a Ph.D. and Master of Arts in History from Bowling Green State University and earned her Bachelors of Arts in History and Business Administration from Washington & Jefferson College (PA). She has a proven track record of success throughout her career and has gained the respect of colleagues at GRCC and external to the college for her collaborative and caring approach, her "can do" attitude, and her ability to complete meaningful initiatives that have a positive impact on the college and the students we serve.

About Grand Rapids Community College

GRCC was established in 1914 – Michigan's first community college – and is focused on making college education accessible and affordable. Classes are scheduled in person and online, on weekdays, evenings, and Saturdays at locations throughout Kent and Ottawa counties. We offer traditional liberal arts and occupational career pathways, adult education courses, and skilled training courses and apprenticeships.

Media Contact

Lyndsie Post, Grand Rapids Community College, 6162344213, [email protected], grcc.edu

SOURCE Grand Rapids Community College