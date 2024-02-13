Grand Rapids, MI Pet Grooming Business Adds Pet Butler Franchise

In Grand Rapids, MI, Tami Porteous, owner of Avalon Pet Salon, has become the latest Pet Butler franchisee. With over 23 years of grooming experience and a reputation for excellence, Tami's integration of Pet Butler services reflects her commitment to comprehensive pet care. By adding waste removal, pet sitting, shuttle, and more, Tami aims to better meet the needs of pet owners and enhance their pets' well-being. This partnership aligns with Tami's values of genuine care and respect, ensuring top-notch service for the Grand Rapids community's beloved companions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. , Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet Butler proudly welcomes Tami Porteous, owner of Avalon Pet Salon, as its newest franchise owner. With over two decades of experience in the pet grooming industry, Tami's decision to integrate Pet Butler services into her existing business reflects her commitment to providing comprehensive care for pets in the Grand Rapids community.

Tami's journey in the pet industry began 23 years ago when she decided to pursue her passion for animals by opening Avalon Pet Salon. Over the years, she has built a reputation for excellence, earning accolades such as being awarded the best groomer in Grand Rapids for four consecutive years.

Driven by a desire to offer more diverse services to her loyal clientele, Tami recognized the value of incorporating Pet Butler's waste removal, pet sitting, shuttle, and other pet care services into her business model. By expanding Avalon Pet Salon's offerings, Tami aims to meet the evolving needs of pet owners and further enhance the well-being of their beloved companions.

In her decision to join the Pet Butler franchise, Tami emphasizes her values of genuine care and respect for both pets and their owners. Through her partnership with Pet Butler, she plans to leverage their expertise and support network to ensure the highest standards of service and satisfaction for her clients.

As Tami Porteous embarks on this new chapter with Pet Butler, she remains committed to her vision of providing exceptional care and grooming services for pets in Grand Rapids and looks forward to the opportunity to serve the community in new and meaningful ways.

For more information about Pet Butler Grand Rapids and their services, please visit https://www.petbutler.com/locations/grand-rapids-area-pooper-scooper/

Or call (616) 828-1054

About Pet Butler:

Pet Butler Franchise was acquired in 2017 by Spring-Green Enterprises, the parent company of +47 years old Spring Green and SGE Marketing Services. They currently have 38 owners in 27 states. Pet Butler provides an opportunity for pet lovers to turn their passion for pets into a business.

