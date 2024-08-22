Grand Re-opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Shepherd's Staff In-Home Care

Shepherd's Staff In Home Care has been a trusted provider of compassionate, personalized care for seniors in the Frederick area for 13 years.

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shepherd's Staff In-Home Care is thrilled to announce new ownership with a grand re-opening at 205 Broadway St, Suite 210, Frederick, MD 21701. To commemorate this exciting milestone, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, August 23, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Come celebrate this special occasion with light refreshments and an opportunity to meet the new owners, dedicated team of caregivers and staff. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 AM, marking a new chapter in the commitment to providing exceptional in-home care services to the Frederick community.

Shepherd's Staff In Home Care has been a trusted provider of compassionate, personalized care for seniors in the Frederick area for 13 years. The newly updating space reflects the ongoing dedication to creating a welcoming and supportive environment for clients, their families, and the Shepherd Staff team.

All community members, clients, and partners to are invited to RSVP by calling 301-304-9143 to confirm attendance. Attendance at the grand opening will help make this day even more memorable as staff look forward to continuing their mission of enhancing the quality of life for those clients and the community.

Event Details: Friday, August 23, 2024, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Ribbon Cutting at 11:00 AM). 205 Broadway St, Suite 210, Frederick, MD

RSVP: 301-304-9143

Shepherd Staff looks forward to the celebration!

About Shepherd's Staff In Home Care:

Shepherd's Staff In Home Care provides nurse-led, compassionate in-home care services designed to meet the unique needs of seniors. The team of professional caregivers is dedicated to delivering personalized care that enhances the well-being and independence of all clients.

Media Contact

Heather Heier, Shepherd's Staff In-Home Care, 240-608-4143, [email protected], https://shepherds-staff.net/

SOURCE Shepherd's Staff In-Home Care