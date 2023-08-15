Grand Reveal: Courtyard Wichita at Old Town Celebrates Completion of Renovation Project

"This transformation beautifully captures Wichita's rich history in both the railroad and aviation industries while providing a fresh and contemporary experience for our valued guests," expressed Tyler Stevens, General Manager of The Courtyard Wichita at Old Town. Tweet this

In honor of the renovation's completion, a ribbon-cutting event is slated for September 2023 at the Courtyard Wichita at Old Town. This special occasion will serve as the official debut of the freshly renovated establishment, extending an invitation to guests, dignitaries, and the local community to come together and celebrate this significant milestone.

"We are excited to reveal the culmination of our dedicated renovation endeavors," expressed Tyler Stevens, General Manager of The Courtyard Wichita at Old Town." This transformation beautifully captures Wichita's rich history in both the railroad and aviation industries while providing a fresh and contemporary experience for our valued guests. These industries greatly contributed to the city's growth and development, and we are delighted to pay homage to them through these renovations. We look forward to welcoming both our loyal patrons and new visitors to enjoy the revitalized charm and enhanced amenities that our hotel now proudly presents."

The highlight of the renovation is the unveiling of the Rock Island Suite, a multi-purpose premium guest suite designed for special occasions including weddings. Named in honor of Wichita's railroad history and historic district, the Rock Island Suite features a parlor and exquisite furnishings for unforgettable pre-event gatherings. With a focus on creating top-class event experiences, the renovation extended beyond its 129 redesigned guestrooms and public areas; the property now features 7,000 square feet of versatile meeting and event space, catering to a wide range of gatherings.

Another standout addition to the property is the introduction of Ranney's Boardroom, a new collaboration room that pays homage to the building's original tenant, Joseph Addison (J.A) Ranney Jr. He was one of the notable and successful businessmen of Kansas and the western region, particularly in the wholesale business. The incorporation of a private street-level entrance to a meeting room improves accessibility, allowing for a smooth transition from the city's bustling energy to the hotel's sophisticated ambiance. As part of the commitment to preserving privacy for its guests, the property's newly-added screens grace the lower atrium, offering a picturesque shield to the windows of select suites. These screens serve as a nod to Wichita's pivotal role in the aircraft and railroad industries and the timeless charm of Old Town.

With its prime location, just steps from some of the area's finest restaurants, entertainment, theaters, and museums, upscale amenities, and unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction, Courtyard Wichita at Old Town invites guests to discover the perfect blend of tradition and innovation.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit The Courtyard Wichita at Old Town.

