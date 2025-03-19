Grand Stevie® Award Winners Announced in 19th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Nominees in the 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service were not able to apply for Grand Stevie Awards directly. These are "best of show" honors. Winners were determined by a points system based on the total number of awards won in the program. Post this

This year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service were announced on March 6. All winners will be celebrated during an awards ceremony on April 10 in New York City.

Winners of the Grand Stevie Awards in the 2025 competition are:

1. DP DHL, worldwide, with 91.5 award points earned by Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award wins by DHL affiliates in 17 nations, is the most honored organization in the 2025 competition. This is the 13th year in a row in which the multinational package delivery and supply chain management company, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, has won a Grand Stevie in the program. They have placed first on the list of most honored organizations 11 years out of 13.

2. IBM, worldwide (71.5 award points). IBM has won a Grand Stevie Award in the program for the ninth consecutive year.

3. Sales Partnerships, Broomfield, Colorado USA (48 points). Sales Partnerships has won a Grand Stevie Award for the eighth consecutive year, as well as in 2016.

4. Intuit (34 points) earned by Intuit Canada, Toronto, Ontario, and Intuit Mailchimp, Atlanta, Georgia USA.

5. ValueSelling Associates, Carlsbad, California USA (33 points). ValueSelling also won Grand Stevies in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized juries.

The 2026 awards will begin accepting nominations this July. Those interested in participating may request the entry kit at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Each year more than 12,000 nominations from more than 70 nations are judged by more than 1,000 professionals in Stevies competitions. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include The Brooks Group, Sales Partnerships, Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates.

