Grand Stevie® Award Winners Announced in 2025 American Business Awards®

AT&T Wins Organization of the Year for the Third Time

FAIRFAX, Va., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Stevie® Awards announced today the Grand Stevie Award winners in The 23rd Annual American Business Awards® competition. Winners will be honored during the ABA awards banquet on June 10, 2025 in New York City. Registration for the event is now open.

All organizations operating in the U.S.A. - large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit - are eligible to submit nominations to the ABAs in a wide range of categories, honoring achievement in every aspect of work life, from customer service and management to public relations and product development.

This year more than 3,600 nominations were considered in the judging process by more than 250 professionals on 12 juries. Their average ratings determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners announced earlier this month. For complete lists of those Stevie Award winners, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

The Grand Stevie Awards are best-of-competition prizes awarded to the organizations that submit the best body of work to the competition, in their own name or in the names of one or more clients. Grand Stevie Awards cannot be applied for directly.

2025 Grand Stevie winners in The American Business Awards are as follows:

Organization of the Year:

AT&T, the multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Dallas, Texas is the most honored organization in the 23rd ABAs. The firm earned 33 award points through six Gold, three Silver, and six Bronze Stevie wins by its AT&T Business and AT&T Multimedia Services units. This is the seventh Grand Stevie won by the firm in the ABAs, including Organization of the Year wins in 2022 and 2023.

Highest-rated New Product or Service of the Year:

With an average score from the judges of 9.14 out of a possible 10, EBizCharge, Irvine, California wins for its eponymous solution, Gold Stevie winner for Best New Payments Solution.

Highest-rated Nomination of the Year:

There is a tie this year for this honor, both nominations having received final average scores of 9.67 / 10. The winners are the nomination of the human resources department at Everise, Plantation, Florida, winner of a Gold Stevie for Human Resources Department of the Year, and the customer service department at One Step GPS, San Fernando, California, winner of a Gold Stevie for Customer Service Department of the Year.

Most Honored Marketing Agency of the Year:

Three Rings Inc. of Boston, Massachusetts is this year's most honored marketing agency in the ABAs, with 23 award points earned on behalf of nominations submitted for clients BillingPlatform, Boost Payment Solutions, Constructor, CYPHER Learning, Q4 Inc., and TrueCommerce. This is the first Grand Stevie win for the agency, which focuses on integrated marketing and communications for B2B tech companies.

Most Honored Public Relations Agency of the Year:

MikeWorldWide, New York, New York wins the honor this year with 24.5 award points earned on behalf of itself and clients Nikon, Red Lobster, and the 150th Kentucky Derby. MikeWorldWide is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with five offices across the United States, Latin America, and the United Kingdom. Formerly known as MWW, the agency won Grand Stevies in the ABAs in 2013-2016.

The 2026 edition of The American Business Awards will begin accepting nominations this October. Learn more and get the entry kit at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2025 American Business Awards include HCLTech, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

Media Contact:

Nina Moore

+1 (703) 547-8389

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nina Moore, Stevie Awards Inc., 7035478389, [email protected], www.stevieawards.com/aba

SOURCE Stevie Awards Inc.