Grand Stevie Award Winners Announced in The 2024 American Business Awards®

With 36.5 award points, earned through seven Gold, four Silver, and five Bronze Stevie wins, Delta Dental of Kansas, Wichita, is the most honored organization in The 2024 American Business Awards. Post this

This year more than 3,700 nominations were considered in the judging process by more than 300 professionals, whose average ratings determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners announced in April. For a complete list of the 2024 Stevie Award winners, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

The Grand Stevie Awards are best-of-competition prizes awarded to only a handful of organizations that submit the best body of work to the competition, in their own name or in the names of one or more clients, or have the highest-rated nomination in the competition. The Grand Stevie Award trophy cannot be applied for directly.

2024 Grand Stevie winners in The American Business Awards are as follows:

Organization of the Year: With 36.5 award points, earned through seven Gold, four Silver, and five Bronze Stevie wins, Delta Dental of Kansas, Wichita, is the most honored organization in The 2024 American Business Awards. The firm is the largest dental benefits company in Kansas. As a member of the Delta Dental Plans Association, a national network of dental service corporations, they share in the role of being the largest dental carrier in the USA. This award is determined by the total number of awards won in the ABAs, with a Gold Stevie win counting for 3 points, a Silver Stevie for 2 points, and a Bronze Stevie counting for 1.5.

Highest-rated New Product or Service of the Year: with an average score from the judges of 9 out of a possible 10, the nomination of the SugarCRM Platform by SugarCRM, Cupertino, California, received the highest average score of all new product or service nominations this year. The nomination also won the Gold Stevie for Best Relationship Management Solution.

Highest-Rated Nomination of the Year: with an average score of 9/5/10.0, the "Launch campaign of EY.ai - EY's unifying AI platform," submitted by EY GS LLP, the global business consultancy, also won Gold for New Product or Service Introduction of the Year in the competition's marketing categories.

Most Honored Marketing Agency of the Year: RHC is the in-house agency at Vanguard, in

Malvern, Pennsylvania. The agency earned 14 points for Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie

Award-winning nominations for its work in support of personal investor marketing at Vanguard.

Most Honored Public Relations Agency: 5W Public Relations, based in New York, New York, earned 22 award points for Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie wins for nominations submitted on behalf of itself and clients CarParts.com, Epres, Foxwoods Resort Casino, G-SHOCK, InDrive, Perion, Restaurantware, and The Strong National Museum of Play. 5WPR last won this Grand Stevie in 2021.

One final group of 2024 winners, determined by a public vote in the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products component of the ABAs, will be announced in late May.

Sponsors of The 22nd annual American Business Awards include Golden Hour, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the newest program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact:

Nina Moore

+1 (703) 547-8389

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nina Moore, The Stevie Awards, (703) 594-8001, [email protected], www.stevieawards.com/aba

SOURCE The Stevie Awards