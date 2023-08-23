Grand Stevie® Winners Announced in 20th International Business Awards®

IBM Corporation, worldwide, earned the top prize this year with 45.5 award points earned for achievements, projects, team, and individuals around the globe. While IBM has earned top-honor Grand Stevies in other competitions, this is the first such honor for them in the IBAs. Tweet this

This year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in The International Business Awards were announced on 14 August. They and the winners of the Grand Stevies announced today will be recognized during an awards gala in Rome, Italy on 13 October.

Winners of the 2023 Grand Stevie Awards are:

Highest-rated Nomination of the Year

A nomination entitled "Danie Wspolnych Chwil - Food for Shared Moments," submitted on behalf of Fundacja Biedronki, a Warsaw, Poland-based non-profit, by agency Great Minds sp. z o.o., received an average score of 9.60/10. The nomination is a Gold Stevie winner for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Community Engagement.

Highest-rated New Product Nomination of the Year

There is a tie for the highest-rated new product or service nomination of the year, and both nominations with average scores of 9.0/10 will be awarded Grand Stevie Awards:

The Dubai Digital Authority, United Arab Emirates, for "04 (The unified government suggestions and complaints system)," Gold Stevie winner for Digital Process Automation Solution.

EY Global Services Limited, of Secaucus, New Jersey USA, for "EY Fabric," winner of the Gold Stevie for Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning Solution.

Most Honored Marketing Agency of the Year

HeyMo® The Experience Design Company, of Istanbul, Turkey, won the marketing agency Grand Stevie this year with 21.5 award points earned for Stevie wins in a variety of Event categories.

Most Honored Public Relations Agency of the Year

With 26.5 award points earned for Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevies won on behalf of a number of clients, LLYC of Madrid, Spain has won this particular Grand Stevie for the fifth year in a row.

Organization of the Year

IBM Corporation, worldwide, earned the top prize this year with 45.5 award points earned for achievements, projects, team, and individuals around the globe. While IBM has earned top-honor Grand Stevies in other competitions, this is the first such honor for them in the IBAs.

"These six best-of-show Grand Stevie winners embody the breadth and quality of nominations we welcomed to the IBAs in 2023," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. "As businesses navigate the ever-evolving landscape of innovation and success, the judges were greatly impressed by the remarkable ingenuity, resourcefulness, and adeptness with which these Stevie winners have advanced their enterprises over the past two years. We look forward to celebrating Grand Stevie Award winners at the gala in October."

The International Business Awards feature a wide variety of categories to recognize achievement in every facet of work life, including management awards, new product awards, marketing awards, PR awards, customer service awards, website awards, and more.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements in the 2023 IBAs were determined by the average scores of more than 300 professionals worldwide in the three-month judging process. Winners were selected from more than 3,700 nominations submitted by organizations in 61 nations.

The nomination process for the 2024 IBAs will open in February. For more information about The International Business Awards, including a complete list of all Stevie Award winners in the 2023 competition, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

