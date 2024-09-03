Grand Stevie® Winners Announced in 21st International Business Awards®

With 55 award points earned by Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie wins by multiple units under its umbrella, Ayala Land, a subsidiary of Ayala Corporation of the Philippines, is the most honored organization in The 2024 International Business Awards®. Post this

This year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in The International Business Awards were announced on 14 August. They and the winners of the Grand Stevies announced today will be recognized during an awards gala in Istanbul, Türkiye, on 11 October.

Winners of the 2024 Grand Stevie Awards are:

Organization of the Year

With 55 award points earned by Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie wins by multiple units under its umbrella, Ayala Land, a subsidiary of Ayala Corporation of the Philippines, is the most honored organization in The 2024 International Business Awards®.

Most Honored Marketing Agency

Lounge Group, one of the biggest full-service communications agencies in Hungary, earned 20 award points with four Gold and four Silver Stevie wins on behalf of clients Budapest Airport and MVM Group. This is the first-ever Grand Stevie win for Hungary.

Most Honored Public Relations Agency

Weber Shandwick's office in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, wins with 34 award points earned on behalf of a single client, Miral Destinations, a leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences. This marks the seventh Grand Stevie Award won by Weber Shandwick over the years, and the first since 2017.

Highest-rated Nomination of the Year

There is a tie for this Grand Stevie prize this year, with both nominations receiving average scores from the judges of 9.86 out of a possible 10.

LLYC, Llorente y Cuenca, founded in Madrid, Spain , and now with 16 offices in 13 countries, earns a Grand for its nomination "StepbyWater," winner of the Gold Stevie Award for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Digital Creativity, on behalf of client StepbyWater. This marks 13 Grand Stevie wins for LLYC in the past 11 years.

LLYC, Llorente y Cuenca, founded in Madrid, Spain, and now with 16 offices in 13 countries, earns a Grand for its nomination "StepbyWater," winner of the Gold Stevie Award for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Digital Creativity, on behalf of client StepbyWater. This marks 13 Grand Stevie wins for LLYC in the past 11 years.

UNICEF Thailand, Bangkok's Gold Stevie-winning nomination for Best Annual Report - Non-Profit Organizations, "A Tale Of Two Thailands - UNICEF Thailand Impact Report 2023" earns a Grand Stevie. This marks the second Grand Stevie win for UNICEF, with their Cambodian chapter having won in the 2022 IBAs, and the third Grand win for Thailand.

Highest-rated New Product or Service Nomination of the Year

With an average score of 9/10, Azul, of Sunnyvale, California, USA, provider of "the Java platform for the modern cloud enterprise," wins their first Grand Stevie Award for their nomination of Azul Platform Prime, Gold Stevie-winner for Best New Cloud Application or Service.

Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards, remarked, "The six Grand Stevie Award winners exemplify the exceptional range and caliber of entries we received at the IBAs in 2024. Top organizations continue to adapt and thrive in a world of constant change, and our judges were truly impressed by the outstanding creativity, resourcefulness, and skill demonstrated by these winners in propelling their organizations forward over the past two years. We eagerly anticipate honoring these Grand Stevie Award recipients at the upcoming gala in Istanbul."

The International Business Awards feature a wide variety of categories to recognize achievement in every facet of work life, including management awards, new product awards, marketing awards, PR awards, customer service awards, website awards, and more.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements in the 2024 IBAs were determined by the average scores of more than 300 professionals worldwide in the three-month judging process. Winners were selected from more than 3,600 nominations submitted by organizations in 62 nations and territories.

The nomination process for the 2025 IBAs will open in February. For more information about The International Business Awards, including a complete list of all Stevie Award winners in the 2024 competition, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

