Grand Unveiling of New San Francisco Office for Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration, a renowned leader in hair transplant surgery, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new office in San Francisco. To celebrate this exciting occasion, the clinic will host a special open house event on Saturday, June 8, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at 1 Mississippi St, San Francisco, CA 94107.

The open house will be hosted by San Francisco Medical Director and Surgeon Dr. Manu Gujrati, a highly skilled expert in hair restoration surgery. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Gujrati and learn about the latest advancements in hair restoration technology.

In addition to meeting Dr. Gujrati, attendees will also enjoy special offers, including a $1000 gift certificate toward their next hair transplant procedure, free 15-minute consultations with microscopic evaluations, and a chance to meet an actual patient who has undergone a hair transplant procedure to see their remarkable results firsthand.

"We are thrilled to bring our expertise in hair restoration to the Bay Area with the unveiling of our beautiful San Francisco office," said Dr. Manu Gujrati. "Our open house event is a fantastic opportunity for individuals interested in hair restoration to learn about our advanced techniques and personalized approach to treatment."

The open house event will also feature tours of the new state-of-the-art facility, an opportunity to meet the clinic's experienced staff, and a chance to learn more about the comprehensive services offered by Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration.

For more information about the open house event and to RSVP, please visit here.

San Francisco Open House

Date: June 8, 2024

Time: 2 pm - 4 pm

Location: 1 Mississippi St., San Francisco, CA , 94107

RSVP: https://parsamohebi.com/modern-hair-restoration-seminar-san-francisco/

About Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration:

Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration is a leading hair transplant surgery provider dedicated to providing natural-looking and lasting results for patients experiencing hair loss. The practice is committed to excellence in hair restoration, offering advanced techniques and personalized care to help patients achieve their hair restoration goals. Recognized for its meticulous approach to hair transplantation and dedication to patient satisfaction, Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration has earned a reputation for excellence in hair restoration.

Contact:

Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration

Phone: (619) 298-1000

Website: www.parsamohebi.com

Media Contact

Marine, Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration, 1 (415) 997-6126, [email protected], https://parsamohebi.com/

SOURCE Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration